MILTON, DE. — Get ready to return to the roaring 20’s. Come in your best “Gatsby” attire and dance to great jazz music as the Milton Theatre presents the most fabulous night in its history... and all for a good cause!
DATE: Saturday, January 8
TIME: 8:00 p.m.
COST: $95
LOCATION: 110 Union Street
AGES: 18+
ABOUT THE EVENT: The unGala will be the theatre’s annual fundraising event for The Milton Theatre Renaissance Initiative. Aimed to raise monies to bring significant changes to the building structures and enhance the theatre experience. The inaugural event, unGala: Bootlegger’s Ball will be our biggest and grandest fundraiser to date.
The Theatre will be transformed into a speak-easy and the Roaring 20’s will be back with this prohibition-themed cocktail party. An evening of live jazz, flapper performers, and sparkling champagne. A chance for our community to gather, welcome the New Year and celebrate the remarkable history of our town’s landmark venue. Attendees of the Bootlegger’s Ball are encouraged to dress up in their flapper best. And yes….SHHHHH…there will even be a secret code to enter.
Live music by Good Shot Judy, and interactive dancers – The Ladybirds.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres
included with ticket.
Full bar (additional cost /open bar for sponsors)
Silent auction
Whiskey bar
Historic images gallery
and much more!
ABOUT THE ARTIST: LIVE Music By Good Shot Judy.
Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch Classic Vocal Jazz and recreating the classic nightclub entertainment feel of Las Vegas in its prime. Think Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Count Basie, glitz and glamour. Real entertainment from an era that was not only filled with great singers, performers, and great songs, but whose legacy has become synonymous with what great entertainment really is. It doesn’t end there though. Possessing a large repertoire of classic swingin’ big band hits, Good Shot Judy is also equally adept at delivering classic ballads, and cocktail music.
From the swingin’ sounds of Sinatra, Basie, and contemporaries like Michael Buble, and Harry Connick Jr., to the beautiful ballads of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and back to the high energy Latin Dance big band sound, Good Shot Judy has got you covered! Now... Let it Swing Baby!
Tickets available online at MiltonTheatre.com or call the box-office at 302.684.3038 for assistance.
