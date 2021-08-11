An Intimate Evening with Shawn Mullins

Tues., Aug. 31

Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.

The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion

218 N. Washington St.

Shawn Mullins is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk rock, instrumental rock, adult alternative, and Americana music.

Best known for the 1998 Grammy-nominated single “Lullaby”, which hit number one on the Adult Top 40, Mullins also wrote popular songs that were featured on the TV shows “Dawson’s Creek” and “Scrubs.”

Monty Alexander Jazz Festival

Fri., Sept. 3 - Sun. Sept. 5 Ticket Bundles available, and single tickets

