EASTON — Perhaps the biggest challenge Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team had Friday afternoon was keeping its footing.
Three consecutive days of rain left the field at Warrior Stadium treacherous and players slipping and sliding seemingly every time they went to make a move or dodge a defender. But the Warriors’ precision passing more than compensated for those spills, as six Easton players scored two or more goals in a 19-1 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester.
“The boys executed real well,” Easton head coach Dennis Keenan said after his team stretched its winning streak to four — six if counting last weekend’s two wins in the Warrior Lacrosse tournament at Havre de Grace. “They came out, ran the plays like (assistant) coach (Will Schmidt) wanted them to. They executed everything we set up.”
Zach Gonzales gained possession of the ball off the opening faceoff, raced down field and set Easton’s passing game in motion. The Warriors worked the ball around to Ethan Kennan, who from behind the net dished to a cutting Zach Bramble, who parked an overhand shot past Cambridge-SD goalie Max Marshall for a 1-0 lead with 49 seconds elapsed.
Bramble netted his second goal less than a minute later. Nate Butler (three goals) set up Hudson Royer’s goal with 8:23 still to go in the first period, then scored the first of his three goals less than a minute later for a 4-0 bulge that would never be challenged.
“They’re letting the ball do the work instead of being selfish,” Dennis Keenan said of his team. “And it pays off when you’re being unselfish.”
Ethan Keenan (game-high four goals) converted a Tony Ferreira feed into a 5-0 lead with 5:28 remaining in the first. Cambridge-SD (2-2) got on the scoreboard, when Ryan Henry bounced a shot past Warrior goalie Jack Kilbourne with 2:21 to go in the opening period. But Ethan Keenan scooped a loose ball off a turnover and tucked it into the back of the net for a 6-1 lead heading into the second period.
The Warriors steadily stretched their lead, outscoring the Vikings 8-0 in the second period for a 14-1 halftime lead. Butler and Keenan each scored twice in the quarter, and Connor Moore, Tyler Currie, LJ Murray and Will Abell added one goal apiece.
The Vikings struggled to generate much offense, with Easton’s Graham Haddaway and company winning the majority of the faceoffs, and the Warrior defense limiting shots.
“Graham’s really come on,” Coach Keenan said. “He’s dominated the last few games at the faceoff x. And the defense did well. We’ve been working on it hard lately. Just basics and fundamentals.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Easton further padded its lead in the fourth, with Aidan Filion scoring twice, and Abell, Moore and Drew Schmidt each adding one goal.
Kent Island 15, Parkside 2
STEVENSVILLE — Jamie Smith scored six goals and set up two more, and Jack Mulligan had a hat trick and three assists and the Buccaneers won their second straight.
Michael Ruffennach (assist) and Nate Kratovil each scored two goals for Kent Island (5-1). Jack Creighton had a goal and three assists, Brady Vodehnal scored once, Owen Wynot collected two assists, and Ryan Sweiderk had an assist.
Girls’ Lacrosse
SSPP 20, Worcester Prep 1
BERLIN — Morgan Quade netted six goals and four assists, and Hattie Messick scored five times and assisted on four goals as the Sabres remained unbeaten.
Emmary Sweeney had a hat trick and two assists for Saints Peter and Paul (8-0 overall, 3-0 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference) and Evelyn Murphy had two goals and one assist. Samantha Murphy added two goals and Kathryn Murphy and Kendall Kroniser each scored once.
Baseball
St. Michaels 12 North Dorchester 7
ST. MICHAELS — Josh Sherwood went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases, and Kyle Miller went 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs Saturday as the Saints improved to 6-2 overall, 1-0 North Bayside.
Ethan Rash pitched three innings of two-hit scoreless relief for the win, walking one and striking out five. Jacob Seek earned a save with 2 1/3 innings of no-hit, scoreless relief, walking two and fanning five.
Will Sherwood (2 for 4) doubled twice, knocked in three runs, and scored twice, and Chandler Dyott (2 for 4) stroked a pair of doubles and scored two runs.
Softball
Col. Richardson 3
Kent Island 1
AMERICAN CORNER — Ava Carels tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out four and walking none, to pace Colonel Richardson.
Carels also led the Colonel offense with three hits and an RBI. Tyla Dickerson (RBI), Eileen Johnson and Cheyenne Cayer each had two hits, and Ally Taylor had a hit and one RBI.
Emma Fleshman took the loss for Kent Island. Rilyn Heylinger doubled and scored a run for the Bucs, and Liz McConnell singled and drove in a run.
North Dorchester 3
St. Michaels 0
ST. MICHAELS — Kinley Elliott yielded just two hits, struck out 10 and walked none as the Eagles blanked the Saints.
Elliott, Mackenzie Lewis, Maggie Hubbard and Curstin Carpenter each had hits for North Dorchester.
