A waterman harvests oysters by the bushel. Shellfish aquaculture plays a significant role in ensuring healthy watersheds, according to a study involving the University of Maryland Extension.

CHESTER — In a packed room of more than a hundred at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Company, local watermen, families and Oyster Advisory Commission members waited anxiously through an hour of presentations in order to hear the Department of Natural Resources proposed changes for the 2023-24 season.

  

Formed in 2020, through Natural Resources Articles 4-204 and 4-215, Annotated Code of Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources, in coordination with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, convened a restructured Oyster Advisory Commission. The Commission is tasked to provide the Department with advice on matters related to oysters in the Chesapeake Bay; review the best possible science and recommend changes to the framework and strategies for rebuilding and managing the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay under the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Management Plan; review the latest findings relevant to the Environmental Impact Statement evaluating oyster restoration alternatives for the Chesapeake Bay; review any other scientific, economic, or cultural information relevant to oysters in the Chesapeake Bay and develop a package of consensus recommendations in coordination with the department for enhancing and implementing the fishery management plan for oysters.

