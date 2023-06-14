CHESTER — In a packed room of more than a hundred at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Company, local watermen, families and Oyster Advisory Commission members waited anxiously through an hour of presentations in order to hear the Department of Natural Resources proposed changes for the 2023-24 season.
They were rewarded with the announcement there are no proposed changes, with the next revision and check-up scheduled for January 2024.
Maryland DNR Deputy Director of Shellfish Division Jodi Baxter led the discussion after a roll call of commission members (or their proxies). Baxter launched a presentation highlighting the 2022-2023 season statistics which saw a record harvest — the largest since the mid-80s, seeing 623,000 bushels of oysters brought to market (not including those taken by recreational fishing, with a limit of 100 per person per day).
The season running from Oct. 1 to March 1 saw not only an uptick in harvest numbers, but also in the number of oyster surcharges. An oyster surcharge must be purchased to commercially harvest oysters.
Funds from surcharges are used to replenish public oyster bars by planting seed and substrate. Baxter noted, some individuals may purchase an oyster surcharge but choose not to harvest in a given season.
This harvest resulted in $24 million in buy tickets at local seafood houses, buyers and restaurants, at a rate of $43 per bushel. It was estimated by the DNR that the economic impact of this pricing is likely two to three times this cost at the plate.
Dr. Trey Mace, DNR Fisheries stock assessment scientist, continued the discussion with the statistics concerning 2023 stock assessment — a scientific study that uses available data to estimate the abundance of wild oysters in the Maryland portion of the bay, the fraction of oysters that die each year from natural causes including disease, and the fraction of oysters that are harvested each year by fishing.
It was during Mace’s portion of the briefing where the most questions were posed. Most of these questions were based around how the data was compiled, what areas of the bay bottom were used for the data (sanctuary vs. non-sanctuary) and some of the terminology used in the presentation.
Based on the science behind the data, the slides showed trends, areas where fishing and harvest were higher, target harvest rates, upper limits as well as other data based metrics. None of these appeared to answer the central question on a lot of people’s minds, “What will my fishing business look like in the coming years and can my family make a living from it?”
While the data is definitely needed to understand the direction the oyster fisheries are heading and to show progress is being made in the struggle to restore the Bay’s resources, many attendees hope for a better way to present that information so they can gain more clear understanding.
Did You Know?
Formed in 2020, through Natural Resources Articles 4-204 and 4-215, Annotated Code of Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources, in coordination with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, convened a restructured Oyster Advisory Commission. The Commission is tasked to provide the Department with advice on matters related to oysters in the Chesapeake Bay; review the best possible science and recommend changes to the framework and strategies for rebuilding and managing the oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay under the Chesapeake Bay Oyster Management Plan; review the latest findings relevant to the Environmental Impact Statement evaluating oyster restoration alternatives for the Chesapeake Bay; review any other scientific, economic, or cultural information relevant to oysters in the Chesapeake Bay and develop a package of consensus recommendations in coordination with the department for enhancing and implementing the fishery management plan for oysters.
