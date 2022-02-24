CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ basketball team was carrying momentum.
The Lions used a 24-9 third quarter to turn a 10-point deficit into a five-point lead Wednesday night.
They were attacking the basket. They were beating Wicomico’s full-court pressure. They had their fans roaring. The only thing the Lions couldn’t seem to do was slow down and hang onto the ball in the fourth quarter.
“The turnovers killed us,” said Queen Anne’s head coach Jeff Hollis, after watching Wicomico rally for a 61-59 victory, giving the Indians a record fourth consecutive Bayside Conference boys’ basketball championship.
“It’s the problem with being young still,” Hollis said of his team’s hurried play down the stretch. “We did everything right to break the press. And then once they beat (the press), they just rushed the offense and turned the ball over. One of those things about being young.
“They’re used to attacking, so I almost hate to take that from ’em sometimes,” Hollis continued of his team. “But (this) was one of the days, just slow down.”
Wicomico (20-1) held a 14-point lead 16 seconds into the second quarter, but had its cushion pared to 30-20 at halftime.
Jaylin Dashiell-Andrews’ baseline runner nudged that lead to 32-21 in the first minute of the third quarter.
But the Lions (19-2), who were without junior big man Nate Ford (injured foot) and lost Amiir Coles in the first half to a scratched eye, went on an game-tying 11-0 tear, which included three driving layups from KJ Smothers (14 points) and a 3-pointer from Collin Wolford (15 points).
“When KJ shows up we show up as team,” said Hollis of his junior guard, who had 10 of his 14 points in Queen Anne’s third-quarter turnaround. “KJ the first half, he didn’t play like normal KJ. The second half though he started attacking and being way more aggressive.”
Hollis thought Smothers may have been trying to repeat last Friday’s North Bayside-clinching performance against Kent Island, when he ran the offense and let the Lions’ talented sophomore cast do the scoring. But Hollis told Smothers to forget that idea.
“I told him, ‘We can’t wait for that right now. We need you,’” Hollis said.
Smothers’ third drive into the lane knotted the game at 32-32 with 4 minutes remaining in the third. BJ Cook (17 points) ended a 3:25 Indians scoring lapse with a bucket inside to give Wicomico a 34-32 lead. But Jai Roy (nine points) drove the lane twice for back-to-back baskets before Smothers added his fourth drive for a 38-34 lead.
“It wasn’t a lack of effort. It was a lack of execution,” Wicomico head coach Butch Waller said of his team losing its lead. “Most of my team are football players so when the season started I didn’t know what I had. They are all academic kids, and they’re good kids. But we’re not great basketball players, even though you would think, ‘Oh, 20-1. These guys are super.’ Well, we’re not super. It’s a work in progress.
“But we threw the ball away,” Waller said. “We lost the ball attacking the basket. We missed so many chippies, put-backs, and this is all part of the game. And they got momentum. It’s a game of runs, and they made a run.”
A Roy free throw and Joe Monaghan’s 3-pointer with 39.2 seconds left in the third moved the Lions to a 44-39 lead
“When Queen Anne’s made that run, we just got knocked back on our heels a little bit,” Waller said. “And I didn’t think we responded as quickly as we should have.”
And while Wi-Hi trailed, it never appeared rattled.
“Collin said to me, ‘Even when we talked trash that team never wavered,’” Hollis said. “‘They just played. It’s crazy to see that.’ I said, ‘You don’t have to talk trash to play like that.’”
And though it didn’t respond as fast as its longtime head coach would have liked, Wi-Hi did answer, as Dashiell-Andrews drained a jumper for the last basket of the third quarter, starting a 16-2 Indians’ scoring spree.
“These guys don’t get rattled,” Waller said. “Eight of them are football players. Eight of them are seniors. Four of them got scholarships in football already. They don’t get rattled. And they’re tough kids. They’re just not great basketball players. But we’ve done a pretty good job of turning them into basketball players.”
Jayce Freeman’s three-point play with 4:42 remaining in the game capped Wi-Hi’s 16-2 run for and gave the Indians a 53-46 lead.
Queen Anne’s stayed close.
Woolford’s layup and another Roy free throw pulled the Lions within 53-49 with just under 4 minutes remaining. Queen Anne’s continued beating Wi-Hi’s full-court pressure, but turned the ball over on its next four possessions. The Indians capitalized, Cook scoring on a left-handed layup before Freeman (19 points) converted a steal into a layup for a 57-49 lead with 2:48 left.
“When we got it back to 44-44 that’s when I sort of got into them a little bit,” Waller said of his team. “I said, ‘Look, it’s not a question of Xs and Os now. It’s a question of playing Wi-Hi basketball. You know what to do. You go out there and do what we do.’ And we got ahead six or seven points, and at that point I knew the game was pretty much over because they’re not a pressing team.”
Wolford’s third 3-pointer got Queen Anne’s within 59-53. But the Lions couldn’t come up with two loose balls and watched Wi-Hi burn the final minute before Zach Plocinik splashed a 3-pointer prior the final buzzer.
“I told the guys afterwards, ‘You all gave a guy that’s been coaching in the Bayside for 50-some years a fantastic game,’” Hollis said. “We were close. We were missing two players that play a lot for us, and everybody didn’t have their best game.”
Notes: Queen Anne’s was making its first conference championship appearance since 1998 … Wicomico will be the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A East Region II playoffs, while the Lions are the second seed. … The South holds a 38-14 lead over the North in conference championship play. … The title was the 13th for Wicomico.
