SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Fair, organized by the Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, returns Aug. 20 to 22 at WinterPlace Park.
The Wicomico County Fair serves to showcase the importance of agriculture on the Eastern Shore during a weekend-long, family-friendly event. The admission and parking is free to the public.
Fair events include the Maryland High School Rodeo, Mason Dixon Deputies-sanctioned mounted shooting competition, livestock shows, petting farm, hayrides, garden tractor pulling, axe throwing, car and Jeep shows, UMD Extension courses, live music, fireworks and more.
Fair organizers have partnered up with TCR Event Management for this year’s Chase The Chicken run. This year's race is set for Sun., Aug. 22 and the course has been bumped up to a full 5K (3.1 miles). Runners will receive a race T-shirt and a chicken dinner. Registration is open at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Salisbury/ChaseTheChicken5k
The Wing War will also return to the Fair – but with a twist. This year’s “war” will be a hot wing eating competition. Participants will face three rounds of hot wing eating – each round increasing in heat. The competitor who survives all three rounds and polishes off the last three wings the fastest receives a trophy, Buffalo Wild Wings gift card and a monster milkshake from Nice Farms Creamery.
