Tomorrow is World Suicide Prevention Day to promote worldwide action to prevent suicides. The goal of recognizing this day is to raise awareness that suicide is a major preventable cause of premature death.
I use to think knowing someone who took their lives was rare. A former boyfriend suffered from depression and alcoholism. He was an irishman – tall, dark hair, talented and extremely handsome. When we met I could barely understand a word he said with his thick brogue accent. We were immediately smitten and somehow made an amazing connection, soon becoming inseparable. He initially told me he was a former alcoholic but, six months into our romance, his sobriety came crashing down. I saw him behave in ways unimaginable. Talking to imaginary people after drinking all day, sobbing, telling me how much he loved me– seeing his apartment covered in beer cans and bottles upon bottles of cheap vodka. I had never seen anything like it then, or since.
While he was never violent, it was clear he suffered from trauma and depression. I couldn’t help – it was beyond my experience and comprehension about how to help someone in this situation. A family member of his suggested I move on from the relationship because they knew his problems would engulf me. I heeded the advice, but we remained close friends. With heartache I saw the trials and tribulations he continued to experience that ultimately resulted in him taking his life.
Those who are left behind are devastated, in shock and confused. For me, I was seething with anger at him for leaving in that way. It has taken many years to come to terms with his death, and now I am able to remember the beautiful times we had together. Suicide and attempted suicide causes unimaginable damage to those who are the friends and families of those who choose to die by their own hand.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Leading Causes of Death Reports, in 2019:
◦ Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people.
◦ Suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 44.
◦ There were nearly two and a half times as many suicides (47,511) in the United States as there were homicides (19,141).
If you know of someone who talks about suicide, or attempts to– take it seriously and call for help. Feeling you are idealizing how taking your own life will rid you of problems, it’s time to seek help NOW. There is a way out. People love and care about you even if you don’t think they do.
If you are in crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone. All calls are confidential. http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Other options I suggest are calling a close/trusted friend, reaching out to your minister/religious counselor, a teacher or mental health professional to help put your issues in prospective, and create a plan to tackle what’s causing you to feel hopeless.
