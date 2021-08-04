ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will soon open a grant application process for the commercial seafood and aquaculture industry, with plans to distribute a total of $3.4 million in direct payments to businesses and operations in the sector this fall.
The application portal will be available on Aug. 9 via Maryland Onestop: onestop.md.gov. The deadline to apply is Aug. 27.
DNR will award the money to commercial, for hire, aquaculture and seafood processing businesses and operations who can show in the application that they have suffered a loss of greater than 35% in generated revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant money comes through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, passed by the U.S. Congress in late 2020, which approved economic assistance to Americans during the pandemic.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “proud” to invest in the seafood industry, which is particularly vibrant on the Eastern Shore where many of the watermen work and seafood plants and operations are located.
“We are proud to continue helping Maryland’s seafood industry access much-needed assistance during these difficult times,” said Hogan. “Our goal is to ensure that these relief funds provide direct aid for today, but also make Maryland’s economy more resilient by strengthening markets for the future.”
The new grants follow an initial round of funding in 2020 from the federal government’s first COVID-19 relief bill. That sent $2.1 million in direct payments to 1,000 commercial seafood applicants in Maryland. Those who earned assistance last year are not encouraged to apply for the new round of funding.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found this year that the seafood industry had faced “broad declines across virtually all commercial fisheries” and revenues had declined by as much as 34% across the northeastern U.S. for the industry in the first half of 2020.
