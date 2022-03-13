Stephen Strasburg played catch when the Washington Nationals held their first official workout of spring training on Sunday, and the 2019 World Series MVP sat down for a chat with manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey to discuss where things stand as he comes back from two consecutive seasons lost to injury and surgery.
The good news, according to Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo, is Strasburg is no longer rehabilitating from an operation in late July to address neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, a circulatory issue that the GM said is “no longer with us.”
And so, Martinez said, the three-time All-Star right-hander is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to watching that, and then we’ll go from there,” Martinez said during a video conference with reporters from the team’s spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida. “For him to say that he feels good enough to actually throw to live hitters, that’s a good sign.”
Another player expected to be part of the rotation, though, righty Joe Ross, needed a procedure to clean up a bone spur on his pitching elbow last Monday.
As it is, Ross was coming back from a partially torn elbow ligament that landed him on the injured list in August, and Rizzo said the new issue is going to push back his return about six to eight weeks.
“We’re going to have to rely on our depth a little bit more now,” Rizzo said. “And hopefully, when Joe is ready, he can be a part of that depth and help us out more towards the back end of the beginning of the season.”
After watching Strasburg toss a ball on flat ground Sunday, Martinez said: “Looks like he’s a little bit looser. The fluidity was a lot better.”
The Nationals are coming off two consecutive last-place seasons, and Strasburg — who would be the ace of a starting staff that lost Max Scherzer — has made a total of seven starts and pitched a total of 26 2/3 innings in 2020 and 2021.
Washington’s first exhibition game is Friday; the regular-season opener is April 7 at home against the New York Mets — and, potentially, Scherzer.
On other topics:
—Rizzo said the team made a contract offer to NL MVP runner-up Juan Soto shortly before the lockout began, “and we didn’t have much dialogue after that. But our side plans to pick it up very soon. He’s our No. 1 priority.” Rizzo also said about the 2020 NL batting champion: “This is his team. He’s the face of the franchise.”
—Martinez said he does not want to give anyone the closer’s job yet.
—Rizzo said Washington’s No. 1 priority in spring training is “the progression of our young players.”
—The GM said he would like to add a veteran hitter “who can help us score some runs, hit some home runs, that type of thing.”
Notes: The Nationals agreed to a one-year contract with utility player Ehire Adrianza, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced yet. It was first reported by elextrabase.com. The 32-year-old Adrianza started games in the outfield and at third base, second and shortstop last season for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Adrianza has a .244 batting average and .313 on-base percentage over nine seasons with three teams.
* * *
Cubs ink Chavez
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to big league camp, adding the veteran reliever after he had a strong year with the champion Atlanta Braves.
The 38-year Chavez posted a 2.14 ERA in 33 2/3 innings last year after being called up for a start in June. He also pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason.
Chavez appeared in 32 games with Chicago in 2018, going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA over 39 innings.
The right-hander was waived by the Los Angeles Angels at the end of spring training last year. He signed with the Braves last April and made 13 appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett before returning to the majors.
Then Chavez’s possible landings spots for 2022 were put on hold with the lockout.
“I was on a high after last season and then kind of get stuck in no man’s land for a few months,” he said Sunday. “Then you had to pick up right away and (decide) where are we going to go.”
Chavez is expected to provide a veteran presence in what could be a young bullpen.
“I’ll take what I have learned throughout the years and try help these young guys so they can have a long successful career,” Chavez said. “I’m up for anything. I’m personable and easy to talk to. There is no wrong conversation you can’t have out there in the bullpen, especially for the young guys. The hardest part is asking the question and I’ve been there.”
Chavez made his big league debut with Pittsburgh in 2008. He is 44-60 with a 4.44 ERA in 511 games for nine major league teams.
“Being able to put this uniform on, walk through the ivy and those gates was awesome,” he said. “And I want to do it again.”
* * *
Cardinals add Wittgren
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals added another bullpen arm Sunday, reaching a deal with free agent right-hander Nick Wittgren.
The 30-year-old Wittgren was 2-9 with one save and a 5.05 ERA in a career-high 60 games for Cleveland last season.
In six seasons with Miami and Cleveland, he is 18-15 with five saves and 3.75 ERA in 258 games. He has struck out 265 in 271 1/3 innings.
Wittgren has permitted 19.8% of inherited runners to score since 2016, the sixth-best rate in the majors.
On Friday, right-hander Drew VerHagen and the Cardinals agreed to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.
The 31-year-old VerHagen went 10-10 over parts of six seasons in Detroit and spent the last two seasons in Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.