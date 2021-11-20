COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the first half and No. 5 Ohio State made it look easy in a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.
Stroud finished 32 for 35 against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football,
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, was turned into a non-factor by the Buckeyes. Walker had six carries for 25 yards.
By the time Stroud took a seat late in the third quarter, the redshirt freshman piled up 432 yards for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4), who polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the rivalry game next week that may end up determining the winner of the Big Ten East.
The Buckeyes’ top three receivers all eclipsed the 100-yard mark and caught touchdown passes. Chris Olave had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson grabbed seven for 126 and a pair of scores, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD.
Michigan State dropped to 9-2 and 6-2 in the Big Ten.
Georgia 56
Charleston Southern 7
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and top-ranked Georgia’s defense was again dominant against Charleston Southern.
Davis, a leader of Georgia’s top-ranked defense, scored on a 1-yard plunge out of the Bulldogs’ jumbo package in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown.
Davis had previously played in the jumbo package as a blocker, but fans roared in anticipation when the 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle shifted to the backfield. Davis was stopped on his first run from the 2. Fans again cheered when he was given a second carry and scored from the 1.
Georgia (11-0) was as dominant as expected against Charleston Southern (4-6), the Football Championship Subdivision team from the Big South. The Buccaneers fell to 0-25 against FBS teams.
Alabama 42, Arkansas 35
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and second-ranked Alabama beat No. 21 Arkansas to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout.
Alabama set up a date with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4 after a visit to rival Auburn.
This one wasn’t settled until Arkansas’s onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.
The Razorbacks had stayed alive with Raheim Sanders’ 17-yard touchdown catch from K.J. Jefferson, but took nearly five minutes to get there.
Cincinnati 48, SMU 14
CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score and even caught a TD pass to help third-ranked Cincinnati roll past SMU.
Alec Pierce had a pair of TD catches for the Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic). They extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 26 games and keep alive hopes of becoming the first non-Power 5 team to reach the College Football Playoff.
SMU (8-3, 4-3) managed 199 yards of offense after averaging 498 through the first 10 games.
Tanner Mordecai, the AAC offensive player of the week last week for the fourth time this season, had only 63 yards passing and was sacked three times.
Notre Dame 55, Ga. Tech 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and No. 6 Notre Dame had two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game.
Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 15 of 20 passes. He had first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Michael Mayer and 20 yards to Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 halftime. Coan exited after one series in the third quarter and was replaced by true freshman Tyler Buchner, who ripped off a 68-yard run on his first play.
With Coan directing the offense, and the Irish defense hounding Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates all afternoon, coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (CFP No. 8) improved to 10-1, reaching the 10-win level for the fifth straight season by outgaining coach Geoff Collins’ Yellow Jackets (3-8) by a 514-224 yardage margin.
Oklahoma 28, Iowa St. 21
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for a score and No. 12 Oklahoma held off Iowa State.
Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards to help the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP) bounce back from a loss to Baylor and solidify their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game.
Iowa State has been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side in recent years, beating the Sooners in 2017 and 2020. Oklahoma beat the Cyclones in the Big 12 championship game last year.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, playing in his hometown, had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Brock Purdy passed for 281 yards and a touchdown for Iowa State (6-5, 4-4), which was eliminated from the Big 12 title race.
Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass by Purdy with 15 seconds remaining.
Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns and Clemson won its 13th straight over Wake Forest, delaying the No. 13 Demon Deacons’ run to the ACC Atlantic title.
Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump pass for a score to Davis Allen for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 34th straight at home. Clemson also kept its hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC title game alive.
Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) entered the game averaging 44.7 points and 498 yards a game. It left with a season low in points and had only 36 yards rushing.
BYU 34, Ga. Southern 17
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jaren Hall had 211 of his 312 yards passing in the first half, Jakob Robinson picked off two passes in the second half and No. 14 BYU beat Georgia Southern.
Tyler Allgeier, the nation’s seventh-leading rusher, finished with 126 yards on 26 carries to help the Cougars (9-2) win their fourth straight game.
Before a near capacity crowd at 25,000-seat Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern (3-8) fell short in its attempt to beat the highest-ranked team to visit Statesboro. The Eagles had played eight previous games against ranked opponents, beating Appalachian State in 2018 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.