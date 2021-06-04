The word “memorial” is for the people we remember. We will always want to keep their memory alive. Memories our what make up people’s lives and create them as a person. We all need to cherish them and keep them close. One thing I do to remember someone who has passed on is, I have a necklace that has charms inside to represent one person in my life who has impacted me in someway, and Memorial Day is for everyone to have remembrance of those who have passed on and impacted our country we live in today. — Nevaeh Truitt
When I think of Memorial Day I think of all those brave men and women who have fought for this incredible country. No, I have not lost any one of my loved ones to war but when I think of those millions of families that have I feel deeply apologetic towards them. When I think of memorials day or veterans day I think about both past wars and recent conflicts. I think of the wars that we were taught about in history class but at the same time I think about the present. I have a friend who has lost one of their family members, we don’t come up on the topic much... but when we do we are both saddened, now I don’t know if she feels the way afterwards but I do. I feel extremely thankful towards those who have fought, because of them I am able to walk outside my house and feel safe, to know that many of those who I love are safe as well. I give all of my thanks to those brave heroic men and women. — Addison Holden
Well, when I think of Memorial Day I think of a time not to celebrate but to keep in mind of the soldiers that have died to protect our country. I think of past wars because we learn about our past so we don’t repeat it. Personally I don’t have any personal experience with my family going to war, but I do know some of my friends family that has gone to war. During Memorial Day some emotions that come up are sadness for those that have passed away. Even though Memorial Day is to remember those that have passed I think we should remember anyone that has passed because memorial day is a time to remember so why not remember our loved ones that had passed away. — Jorge Figueroa Vail
When I think of Memorial Day I think of my dad. I think of him because when he got shipped out to sea stopping ships from getting to and from the U.S. He could have died very easily, first from boarding other ships and the chance of drowning, second from people shooting at him and his ship trying to keep everyone safe and running them back form where they came from, and third from him stopping other people from getting hurt. I am very grateful for all the people that have risked their lives and have been sacrificed for the U.S. — Hunter Seago
I have always pictured Memorial Day and Veterans Day as very similar. I have never lost anyone due to combat in the U.S. Military, but a few years ago I lost my grandfather who served in the Vietnam War. I always think of him on days of remembrance for soldiers. At his funeral, there were beautiful red, white, and blue flowers to remember him by. There were also active soldiers there who folded an American flag in honor. That has always meant so much to me! I have multiple keepsakes of him; my favorite is a small statue of an eagle. (they were his favorite animal) Memorial Day means so much to me, it is so incredible how much soldiers do for us! — Brianna Lam
When reflecting on the intention of Memorial Day I first feel sad and guilty. I think of my family member who is in the military and how I often take for granted how lucky I am to have him. I realized that this is a day of remembrance. Not a day to feel guilty or sad; rather a day to pay tribute to those who fought and gave their lives for our country. — Arianna Smith
My family spends Memorial Days outside. Sometimes we go to my Uncle’s house to swim, and once we went to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials and pay our respects at the Arlington National Cemetery. On Memorial Day, I like to go to Washington D.C. and pay my respects there because it feels like a more meaningful way to spend the day dedicated to the men and women that served my country. This weekend, my family is going to spend the day on the water, if the weather is nice. — Morgan Cole
My father is in the military, and he has been for 13 years. And when I was young I never really knew what was going on. I didn’t realize he was risking his life and could one day, just not come home. I’m so very grateful that he is still here with us now, and we don’t have to mourn on Memorial Day or any day for that matter. Now I understand all of the things he, and other veterans have done for the U.S. I’ve personally never seen a problem with the U.S military, and I think it should remain similar or the same to how it is now. It does have room to grow, but I believe all of the women and men out there, fighting for the United States is what makes the military, and our country so great. I think the U.S is taking great care of the veterans, because if not, we would not have what we have today. Staying strict and in line is what makes our military, and country safe and overall a better place. — Mikayla Livingston
They say that when you lose somebody all the memories of them come flooding back to you. This is an effect of grief. The thing is when you lose somebody the memories don’t come flooding back. The only thing happening inside one’s head is the attempt to grasp at the words “They’re gone.” Memories and memorials are painful reminders of the ones that are no longer with us. They are a way to honor and remember them but they can also make the sorrow of losing them fresh, like opening an old wound back up. On days like Memorial Day, the memories of lost ones rise to the surface and have a front-row seat in your head. Some try to push these memories away out of grief, pain, and anger while others remember them with a painful love and embrace the bittersweet memories of them. In my experience, I hold onto relics that have a connection to them. With certain things to remember them by you can hold onto them a little tighter even when they are gone. But in the end no matter how many memories you recollect of them, or how many relics you hold onto, that absence of them will forever be with you. Memorial Day is a bittersweet day filled with memories and memorials of the ones that have passed, trying to make the memories of them last forever, making sure that they are not forgotten. — Zuzu Kusmider
The word “memory” is profound. As I sit and scroll through the thousands of pictures on my phone I smile and relive each one. My first time on a plane, last father-daughter dance, family Dave & Busters trip, the day I got my dog, when my mom first dyed my hair for me, my best friend’s 11th birthday. All of these memories feel like they were made last month when they all happened over three years ago. Each and every person has at least one memory that they hope to never forget. This is why these photos are taken in the first place. People as a whole have a fear of forgetting, being forgotten. Traditions, memorials, rituals, and tributes are all for this purpose, to honor those memories, to help them live on, especially when the person whom you made those memories with doesn’t. Though, memories can be a burden just as much as a blessing. I look up from the photos on my phone and flick my eyes around the room to the various pictures of me and my dad hanging on the brightly painted walls, my heart burning in my chest. I look down at the locket around my neck and flip it open to see my dad’s smiling face peering back at me. This is what “memory” means to me, for it is the memory of my dad I pray to never forget. — Casey Johnson
