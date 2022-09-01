Studio B Art Gallery in Easton has added Charles Newman to its featured artists roster.
Newman is based in Haddon Township, New Jersey and does plein air painting in his neighborhood, Philadelphia and other locations.
Newman has a Master’s degree in fine art from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He is also a craftsman and currently works at Provenance in Philadelphia, specializing in architectural salvage materials and antiques. Newman is known for his hand-crafted frames made with salvaged wood and custom home restorations.
“Painting on site, en plein air, I strive to understand the effects of light and the moods and emotions it evokes from my surroundings,” Newman said in a release from Studio B. “Many of my works are done alla prima, which means wet into wet, mostly completed in one session in order to achieve a fresh and harmonious representation of light.”
Newman has received numerous awards from plein air festivals in the eastern U.S. Plein air is a style of painting outdoors popularized in 18th century France. Easton and Talbot County are among the top plein air hubs in the U.S.
“Charles is a great artist and wonderful person,” Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang said. “I am so happy to feature his brilliant works of art at Studio B.”
Newman’s work will debut at the Easton art gallery on Friday, Sept. 2 with an “Art Salon” reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is part of local events during Easton Night Out in the downtown area.
Newman’s works will be featured at Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in downtown Easton,
