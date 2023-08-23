DENTON — A full community tapestry came out to celebrate the free Summerfest 2023 that takes over downtown Denton for Friday the 18 and Saturday the 19. Deep fried catfish, classic cars, dueling marching bands and non profit tents that highlight everything from Gideon’s Bibles to Caroline Pride lined the streets. Lots of children with their faces painted climbed aboard the fire engine that toured the town with its sirens blaring. This is the 34th year and the theme is “Summerfest 2023: Goes Back to Bedrock.”
Even Uncle Grandpa, the stunt street dancer, showed up with a boombox on wheels. He had the little kids getting in motion and dancing to the beats. There was the street fair famous pork parfait and down the block were the Sno Angel crew creating art in sugar and ice. The weather was perfect for the two seperate live music stages. One was for emerging artists and the other for more established ones. Both commanded clapping audiences.
“Hands down the best part is the community. We get kids. We get adults. We get everybody and it is nice to kind of kick off the school year with Summerfest. Summer flew by way too fast,” said Derek Simmons, superintendant of Caroline County Public Schools.
There were dozens of nonprofits offering brochures, but this tent was giving away books.
“We are Gideons International and we are all over the world. It is because of donations coming in from various churches in the area and we are thankful for that. They make it possible,” said Jim Elben.
His sidekick was John Gondeck, who added, “One and a half billion bibles have been given out.” Sandy Elben in pink tank top.
Hundreds of people mill around the kiosks looking for something compelling.
Ashley Dwire, with 5 month old daughter Clara Eichelberger in a sling, said “This is our second year coming to Summerfest. The bounce houses were huge hit last year. We are visiting grandparents. We had to come and check it out. We love the pub.”
Not only visitors could be spotted. There troves of politicians like Abby McNinch and Larry Porter. Andy Harris sent a couple of minions, who sat under a tent.
Angel Perez, CEO of Caroline Pride and the new president of Rotary, said, “With Summerfest I love to see the people come together during the weekend. Seeing how many people come to town and enjoy the music, enjoy the vendors and especially the food. #1 Is the roast beef sandwiches from the Knights of Columbus. #2 The funnel cakes from the Rotarian Club. #3 is the pork parfait from the Denton Lions Club. And if I get a #4 it is the Italian Sandwich from the Ridgely Lions Club. Two for today. Two for tomorrow!”
McNinch chimed in on the great food as well.
“Each year there is a catfish sandwich on white bread. I make sure to get it. It is one of the Methodist Churches. Summerfest is tradition. It is how people come together. In our society right now where everything is disjointed, we come together here. We see old friends and make new friends. It is pretty special. I have been to 21 Summerfests. I can gage it by my kids,” said McNinch.
Mike Elzey teaches many kids about guitar and singing. He had three students on a stage. They are Isabele Markin, McKella Faulkner and instrumentalist Ben Connolly.
“There are so many distractions. So many things for our kids to do today. So it is a fragmented kind of world. These three are really dedicated and passionate about music. I really look forward to Summerfest. It is always the hottest time of the year. So we are all sweating but the families are out and the kids are having a great time. I just love it,” said Elzey. He has been teaching for over 40 years.
The advanced life support team was all in blue and there were several latex dummies on the ground awaiting CPR training.
“We are helping the community. We are teaching children how to dial 911 and we are teaching the community how to do hands on CPR. Upwards of 40 kids have learned CPR. It could save a life and that is why we are out here,” KJ Marvel, chief of Caroline County Emergency Services, said.
Of course, down the hill from the court house there were rows and rows of classic cars and muscle cars. Proud owners prowled up and down the hill to see the other cars that have been lovingly cared for. Under Sue Simmons’ eye, lots of cars won the slate shingle plaque made from the court house roof. The top car was a 1979 Chevy Camaro Z 28. The owner was Dave Hubbard. He said it has had extensive work done. All the participants clapped when Hubbard took first place.
Teenagers strolled slowly up the hill as the sunset on the first night of Summerfest came to a close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.