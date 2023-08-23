DENTON — A full community tapestry came out to celebrate the free Summerfest 2023 that takes over downtown Denton for Friday the 18 and Saturday the 19. Deep fried catfish, classic cars, dueling marching bands and non profit tents that highlight everything from Gideon’s Bibles to Caroline Pride lined the streets. Lots of children with their faces painted climbed aboard the fire engine that toured the town with its sirens blaring. This is the 34th year and the theme is “Summerfest 2023: Goes Back to Bedrock.”

  

