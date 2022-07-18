Baltimore Orioles’ Jorge Mateo, right, beats a throw from Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia and avoids a tag by Rays’ Taylor Walls, left, to steal second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Orioles have been on a hot streak with a lengthy winning streak putting the yardbirds in American League playoff contention.
That is a sea change for the franchise which has struggled in recent years. The team’s last playoff appearance was in 2016 and there has been recent infighting amongst the Angelos family, which owns the O’s.
The Orioles have put those recent woes behind them with a stronger than expected showing this season.
The O’s will also host events and ticket specials on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles will play the Pittsburgh Pirates on both dates.
Former players — including Eddie Murray — will be honored and will sign autographs throughout the weekend celebrations.
There will also be a Cedric Mullins bobblehead promotion for the first 20,000 fans ages 15 and older on Aug 5.
The Saturday, Aug. 6, game will feature discount 1992 pricing for tickets. The throwback prices include $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats, and $12, $13, and $18 for box seats.
The first 15,000 fans ages 15 and over will receive a 30th anniversary ballpark t-shirt.
A postgame concert will feature Dru Hill, SISQÓ and Smashmouth. DJ Spinderella — of Salt-N-Pepa — fame will also serve as a celebrity DJ during the anniversary events for the Saturday game.
The Orioles are also bringing a pass program that offers fans standing room only tickets to regular season home games in August, September and October for $40 per month.
