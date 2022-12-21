Exercise is even more important as we age, but there are risks with overdoing it.
In particular if you have been less active for a while, diving into a new exercise regimen with too much gusto can lead to frustration, painful soreness and even injury. Yet it’s still important to maintain a regular schedule of exercise into order to keep yourself in good shape.
You should always consult your doctor before making any big changes in your level of physical activity or your diet. Here are some other key factors in determining your fitness.
CURRENT HABITS
Muscles can shrink and bones become more brittle into our senior years, but exercise and proper nutrition can slow or even halt that process. Before you join that new gym, or set off on an ambitious run, take a good look at your current habits. Avoid exercising beyond your limits by determining how much time you spend sitting every day, how often you’ve been active in the last months and the exercise activities that you’re taking part in. If you’ve been leading a more sedentary life, ease into your new plans. Start small and work your way up to larger goals.
FITNESS TESTS
You can monitor your own initial progress by conducting personal endurance testing. Time yourself walking over a prescribed distance and see how your body reacts.
Is your heart rate too high, or are you breathing very fast? Shorten the length to begin with, and then begin extending your walk as you get stronger.
Keep track of your time as you walk for the most up-to-the-minute gauge on how you’re improving. Start with only a few reps when doing arm curls, sit ups or other strength-building routines. Be on the look out for pain, weakness or soreness. Finally, pay close attention to your balance. Track how long you can stand on one foot. Just make sure you’re near the something sturdy to grab onto, if needed.
FOCUSING ON HEALTH
As you gather more information, areas of improvement will become clear. You’ll be building strength and endurance every day, as you push yourself a little bit more.
Add an extra block, and then a few more and then a mile. Do an extra set with the weights, and watch as the benefits grow.
