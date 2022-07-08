France Beaujolais Nouveau

The Talbot Chamber will host an after-hours mixer on July 28.

EASTON — The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly after-hours mixer on Thursday, July 28.

The event will be held at Snifters Craft Beer & Wine Bistro (219 Marlboro Ave, Easton, MD 21601).

The bar offers selections of wines and craft beers. The Talbot chamber hosts mixers events at last Thursday of every month. The Snifters event runs 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more: https://www.talbotchamber.org/

