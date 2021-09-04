EASTON — Following over a year of virtual and blended learning from home, most students in Talbot County Public Schools were excited to be back among friends for the first week of school, even while wearing masks for most of the day. But for some students, the prospect of wearing a mask to school dulled the excitement of returning to in-person classes — and for some, it was anxious and just unbearable.
The mixed reviews on masking come after TCPS superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith reinstated a mask mandate for the county’s eight public schools on Aug. 17 following an uptick in COVID cases across the state. County-level debates and protests on requiring versus recommending masks led to an almost unanimous vote by the Maryland State Board of Education to enforce a statewide mask mandate in public schools on Aug. 26, which has yet to take full effect pending legislative committee review.
TCPS’ mask mandate decision sparked an outcry from some parents claiming it was inappropriate for the school district to take away their choice to mask or not and that their children couldn’t breathe wearing masks. Other parents and students had no problem with wearing a mask for a majority of the school day.
It is a debate that has been playing out across the Eastern Shore, Maryland and the U.S. after a summer surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations attributed to the Delta variant.
When asked how her first few days of first grade were, Easton Elementary student Brooklynn Sullivan said that she likes wearing her mask. Sullivan and her classmates aren’t wearing their masks for the entire school day; they can take them off at lunchtime and when they’re drinking juice or water, she said.
Fellow Easton Elementary student Mikha Thomas said he also likes wearing the mask. Just like Sullivan, Thomas said that he and his classmates didn’t have to wear their masks outside when they were playing.
Mikha’s father Craig Thomas added that he’s all for the kids wearing masks in school to protect themselves from COVID, along with other preventative measures like sanitizing classrooms and other parts of the school.
Janna Michaluk, mom to a third-grader and fifth-grader at Easton Elementary, told The Star Democrat that her kids had a great first day in the newly constructed elementary school building. She said that her two kids didn’t complain about the mask — they were just happy to be back in school and to be with friends again.
Michaluk added that she’s fine with whatever the kids need to do to stay in school in person. Since spring 2020, public schools in Talbot County have gone through various types of learning: fully virtual classes, a hybrid model with students switching off days with in-person and virtual classes, and now full in-person school with masks.
Other county students found masks to be a new uncomfortable addition to their normal school day.
Cali Quinto, a seventh-grader at Easton Middle School, said that her first few days of school were just “okay.” She said that she didn’t like to wear her mask in school because it’s uncomfortable. Although she can take it off at lunch or outside, middle schoolers don’t get a recess outside at all, limiting their chances to take it off.
However, for one Easton High School student, the anxiety over wearing a mask made going to school in-person a daunting task — so much so that she didn’t make it in for their first day.
The student’s mother, who asked that she and her teen remain anonymous to protect their privacy, said that while she was taking them to their first day of high school, the teen began panicking and crying at the thought of going in. The student developed an anxiety disorder last year due to a fear of getting in trouble for pulling their mask down to breathe, she said.
The teen’s mother withdrew them from Easton High the next day, telling the school that she believed it would be best to homeschool until mask mandates end. In response, a student services worker at the high school recommended that the mother think about home hospital services for her teen.
The mother shared an email from the school with The Star Democrat, which said that if a student had their treating psychiatrist or psychologist sign the home hospital application, the student could be excused from school for 30 to to 60 days. The school system would also provide a tutor for up to six hours a week. Upon the student’s return, they would have a transition meeting with the school.
A student qualified for home hospital services would also qualify for a special program that acts as a standing doctor’s note, according to the email. As an example, if a student was having an anxious day, they could be excused as long as they notified the school.
Griffith reported that in her visits to every public school in the county during the first few days, she hadn’t seen or heard of a problem with students wearing masks. She said that as superintendent, her job is running the school system, and to ensure safety for all of the students in Talbot County, she’s going to continue following what local health departments recommend.
“Do I like wearing a mask? Absolutely not, nobody does,” she said. “But I do because I want to protect myself and others around me.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
