EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society is pleased to announce an afternoon of music presented by the Mid-Shore Community Band. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the THS gardens at 25 S. Washington St. in Easton. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this group of talented musicians. The Historical Society will be taking donations for the band at the door. Call with any questions, 410-822-0773.
The Mid-Shore Community Band carries on the tradition of community or town bands. During the golden age of the town band (1880-1922), many communities were fortunate enough to have their own town bands. Easton had a band; Cambridge had The Merry Concert Band and the Rescue Fire Company Band. Many larger companies had a band; fire departments often had a band; organizations like the American Legion might also have a band. These bands were a major form of entertainment for the community.
The Mid-Shore Community Band is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization open to adults who play or who have played band instruments as well as high school students who are approved by the musical director. Since the band’s founding in 2009, it has presented concerts in Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline counties.
The band was formed in September 2009 by Matt Fullerton, music director emeritus. Fullerton said he sensed there were many musicians in the community who wanted to play their instruments, but there was no local organization in which to participate. Fifty people responded to his call to form a band. They started rehearsing weekly on Sept. 8, 2009, and performed an inaugural concert on Oct. 25, 2009 at the Elks Lodge in Easton
The band was originally called the Easton Community Band, but in early December 2009 changed the name to Mid-Shore Community Band to reflect the area that members intended to serve.
At the end of 2015, Fullerton resigned, and John Banghart became interim music director until E.J. Oesterle took over as music director in June 2016. Oesterle joined Mid-Shore Community Band as a percussionist and is the band director at Easton High School.
If one would like to join MSCB or explore the possibility of having Mid-Shore Community Band perform for an organization, contact the band via email at info@mscb.org.
