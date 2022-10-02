Mid-Shore Community Band

The Mid-Shore Community Band will perform at 2p.m. Oct. 15 in the Talbot Historical Society gardens at 25 S. Washington St., Easton.

EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society is pleased to announce an afternoon of music presented by the Mid-Shore Community Band. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the THS gardens at 25 S. Washington St. in Easton. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this group of talented musicians. The Historical Society will be taking donations for the band at the door. Call with any questions, 410-822-0773.

