EASTON — Talbot Humane animal shelter in Easton held its annual Adopt-A-Thon Saturday with tents, food, music face painting and even a canine kissing booth. Executive Director Patty Quimby said she was happy with the turnout.
“I think it’s going fabulously. We haven’t had one of these for several years, thanks to COVID. So we’re very excited to be inviting the community back into the shelter. Mostly kittens are getting adopted today. Our dog adoptions have been going steady all summer, so we’re very excited to see some of our cats and kittens moving out the door today,” said Quimby.
Volunteers were at hand to help with the adoptions.
“We’ve had a good turnout today. People are coming in very excited. We have a lot of choices of kittens, cats and older dogs. I’ve seen several go home already and it’s just one o’clock,” said volunteer Bettye Maki.
Adoption fees were waived for cats, kittens and other small animals, reptiles and turtles. Quimby said there is a great need for adoptions this summer.
“We really encourage the community to look, not only at our shelter, but surrounding shelters. There are many wonderful pets waiting for homes that you just don’t know are there that you can check out on our website or on Pet Finder,” said Quimby
“I think this is a really nice event to get people out and looking. It’s been nice to socialize with the animals,” said Liz Clark, who was looking at cats and kittens for adoption since her cat of 16 years just recently passed away.
For more information on cats, kittens and dogs available for adoption from Talbot Humane, check out the website at www.talbothumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.