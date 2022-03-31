EASTON — Talbot Interfaith Shelter will double its occupancy space when a second house on Goldsboro Street opens in April. As the only homeless shelter in Talbot County, TIS has a list of over 25 people waiting for a bed. The organization offers a complete social services program to their residents to help them re-assimilate. Every year they have a vibrant and community-spanning fundraiser.
TIS is planning its annual lip sync battle fundraiser as a hybrid event on April 21 at 7 p.m. The performers will video conference into the Avalon Theater where contributors can be socially distant and watch the battle unfold. The fundraiser, which was fully virtual last year, will be half virtual this time around.
It gets much more involved with costumes and dance moves. It is really different than any other fundraiser in town. There is talk this year of the chairman of the board riding a motorcycle into his lip sync battle.
“It gives us a tremendous amount of visibility. What I like about the lip sync battle is that it is a mix of the community. It is a fabulous event that brings the whole community together. Young and old, black, brown and white. This year the high school kids will be involved,” said Peter Woicke, chairman of the board at TIS.
All of this helps with the shelter’s mission of helping people in dire need.
The biggest challenge is not helping homeless people get on their feet. The hard part is finding affordable housing in Talbot County once they have entry-level jobs and can begin to pay rent on their own. $12.50 an hour is $500 a week, $2,000 a month. With rent, groceries and children, that makes it difficult to get by.
Woicke started as a volunteer years ago, before the shelter even had permanent housing. There were churches that would take people for a while and swap them around. His interest in the issue lead him to become a board member in 2017. It was totally volunteer-driven in the beginning.
Before they bought Easton Promise on 107 Goldsboro to be able to house their clients, the churches used to have to kick everybody out of the shelter at 7 in the morning. The clients would go straight to the library and wait for it open at 9. A lot of homeless people preferred to live in their cars. Woike didn’t think this was a great solution.
So teaming up with Julie Lowe they bought the house on Goldsboro. To keep their neighbors’ anxieties down, they made sure that the house looked tidy and remained a quiet Victorian house on the block. By the time they bought the adjacent house, they had support from their neighbors.
“There is demand now for single men and single women so we want to use 109 (their new building right next door) as a shelter for single men and single women. We are hoping to open by April. Demand is big. We are the only shelter in Talbot County,” Woicke said.
Case manager Jeffrey Washington said, “I love the concept that we are helping people to get into their own places. Here I get to help people who are coming off the streets and putting them in housing and getting them to the next level.”
They can house three or four homeless families in Easton’s Promise, which is 10 to 12 people. They also have several additional apartments for graduates of the program.
“Then we have an additional 10 apartments around town, which we subsidize. When we move people out of the shelter. When they get jobs and get back into the market, they usually cannot afford the market price. So we move them into our apartments at a rent which they can afford. Maybe they start at $300. As they move up the salary scale, they pay more and more until eventually they will move into the market. Affordable housing is a big problem in Talbot County,” Woicke said.
Beyond economics, clients at TIS must participate in life skills classes and For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center is starting a training to help with mental illness in some of the residents.
Director of Operations Fran Doran said, “My job is to take care of our residents and make sure they have every document they need to be able to find housing. If they need food stamps, if they need insurance, it is my job to make sure they have it. I am the social services hub. I run the classes too. Like money management 1 and 2. Staying Quit, which is for drug and alcohol rehabilitation folks. We have a class called, ‘How to get ahead in a just-getting-by world.’ It is a poverty-driven class and how to get out of that one tiny step at a time.”
TIS has grown a lot in a short amount of time.
“We have made a huge transformation from a sort of churchy group into a professional organization. Our budget has gone from two or three years ago at $200,000 to $850,000 now. Raising all these funds if difficult. The biggest item is personnel costs. We have an executive director, an operations director. We have to pay the overnight supervisors. We get very little support from the county or the town. I think we provide a very important service to the county,” Woicke said.
TIS is finding a solution to homelessness in Talbot County, one resident and one family at time. The shelter is working to expand who gets to be included in our community.
