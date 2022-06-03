The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of scams targeting grandparents.
The scams, which can be elaborate and have ties to criminal gangs, try to convince seniors that a younger relative, often a grandchild, is in legal trouble and needs money quickly.
“Citizens are being notified over the phone that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is facing criminal charges and is in need of bail money. The caller directs the citizen to obtain cash and informs the citizen a bail bonds man will come by their residence to pick up the cash. At an agreed upon time, the individual described by the caller shows up at the residence and takes possession of the cash. This is sometimes followed up by another call, where the caller directs the citizen to obtain more cash as the bond has gone up,” the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said in an alert.
Grandparents scams and other fraud schemes are being reported across the country. Prosecutors and police in Vermont, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania have also issued recent warnings about scams targeting grandparents.
Some of the scammers ask for gift cards or money to be sent via cash applications. Other fraudsters will show up in person seeking cash payments.
Some of the callers will poses as defense attorneys, bail bondsman, a family friend or in some cases the grandchild or another relative in their bid to dupe the grandparents.
Police say the scammers, who can have ties to international crime groups, are very hard to catch.
The TCSO tells residents to contact police if they receive suspicious calls.
