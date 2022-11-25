EASTON — The Talbot County Women’s Club is pleased to announce its second annual outdoor life-sized Candy Land Adventure fundraiser including carnival games, holiday crafts for kids, raffles and historic tours on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Talbot County Women’s Club at 18 Talbot Lane in Easton.
The classic board game, Candy Land, will be brought to life in downtown Easton offering all ages a chance to navigate through a life-size, fun-filled journey playing games in magical areas such as the Lollypop Woods, Peppermint Forest and Gumdrop Mountain. Participants gather winning tickets to turn in for special prizes. The fun continues inside the Women’s Club with holiday crafts for kids, raffle items including gift baskets, restaurant gift cards, free cookies, historic tours and more.
“Since our Candy Land event was such a success last year, we decided to make it an annual event. All ages, young and old, had a wonderful time. Something for everyone,” said Wendy Turnbell, club vice president. Proceeds from this fun event will help support the charitable missions of the TCWC as well as help in the preservation of the club’s historical house.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27. Rain dates are Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets available at the event for $5 per person. Children under 2 are free. Parking is behind the Easton Post Office in the public parking lot directly across from the Club.
The Talbot County Women’s Club was established in 1930 by a small group of Easton women joining together to serve the community through charitable initiatives. A registered 501(c) 3 non-profit, the club continues to expand its tradition of giving with charitable work.
