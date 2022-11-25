Candy Land

A life-sized Mr. Mint greets visitors to the Lollipop Woods.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Talbot County Women’s Club is pleased to announce its second annual outdoor life-sized Candy Land Adventure fundraiser including carnival games, holiday crafts for kids, raffles and historic tours on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Talbot County Women’s Club at 18 Talbot Lane in Easton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.