Joey Patrick of Easton thinks that the freedom of choice to have an abortion or not is important, no matter what a woman chooses. If laws similar to those in Texas get passed in other states, he thinks people may be led to live somewhere else with less restrictive laws.
“I would say that that’s totally a personal issue that should be taken up with oneself spiritually before making any decision like that,” Patrick said.
For Cassie Jones of Easton, who’s pregnant herself, abortion is a personal choice, something that’s totally up to the individual, especially in cases of rape or incest. Her hope is that other states don’t try to follow Texas.
“I think there will be other states that will try to follow too,” she said. “I would like to think that it wouldn’t be successful in that really, ending women’s rights to decide that.”
To Eileen Candella, abortion is an issue that never should have been politicized. She holds the belief that abortion is murder, and people need to change their hearts and minds on the issue. “I think if young women really had somebody to talk to and think about it and project a little bit further, they would never do it,” she said. “She’ll never forget that day, whoever they are.”
To George Lanman of Queen Anne’s County, having male legislators decide on abortion rights for women just doesn’t make sense. For women who are victims of pregnancy by rape or incest, making them continue the pregnancy just increases the trauma, he said. “I’m like why should a bunch of old guys be able to tell a woman what to do with her body,” Lanman said. “For me, that’s it in a nutshell.”
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL
