NCAA Xavier Texas Basketball

Texas head coach Rodney Terry yells in the first half of Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Xavier in the Midwest Regional.

 AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday named Rodney Terry as full-time head basketball coach, removing the interim tag after he led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard.

