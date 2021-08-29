EASTON — One two three four. Emphasize the two and the four. This is the heartbeat of rock and roll. We lost Charlie Watts, a rock icon, on Aug. 24. The Rolling Stones drummer died at age 80 — with some lasting connections to the Eastern Shore.
Watts had the ability to punctuate just enough to send the music forward — but he never took a drum solo. His drumming heroes came from the jazz world like Max Roach. There was another jazz lion who came out of the West Coast Jazz movement named Stan Levey. There were other members like Chet Baker, Dave Brubeck and Stan Getz. When Levey and Watts got together, they didn’t talk about the world famous Stones. They connected over obscure percussion greats. He looked up to Levey who was integral in the early development of Bebop. He played with Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie and worked the scene on 52nd street in New York. Levey passed in 2005.
Watts was not about flash. There was enough of that up front with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. He was steady on the pulse with Richards.
Think of your favorite Rolling Stones album. “Sticky Fingers”, Exile on “Main Street” or maybe “Some Girls.” Then think of your favorite Stones song. “Jumping Jack Flash”, “Start Me Up” or “Shattered”. These musicians create the soundtrack of our lives. Watts played with economy and precision on all of these tracks. It is really more about what he chooses not to play that makes his playing so compelling. For fun listen to one of those classics and focus on Watts’ style — spare, clean and very accurate.
There is an Easton connection with Watts. Stan Levey’s son is bass player and radiologist Chris Levey, M.D. He played session gigs in the seventies. He played with a couple of guys from The Doors and with Burt Bacharach. He and his wife Kate have gotten surprised with VIP treatment from Watts when they attended Rolling Stones concerts. Visiting the green room, back stage, photos were all part of the kind treatment they have gotten from Watts.
“His dressing room is all arranged like an old speak easy. He’s got jazz playing and the lights are low and there are candles. He has practice pads and old books about jazz and picture books of old jazz people. We would always spend time with him before the show in his dressing room,” said Chris.
“I finally got to tag along with Chris and Kate. I knew for years they would go whenever the Rolling Stones were in town to see Charlie. The last time in 2019, I got invited. It was the experience of a lifetime. We were back stage and got to see behind the scenes. We went on the stage and looked at Charlie’s drum kit. We spent an hour talking about music. It wasn’t about the Rolling Stones it was about Chris’ dad and the relationship they had with music,” said Suzy Moore. The show was at FedEx field.
“It is amazing to sit with a legend, who is so low key and classy,” said Moore.
Moore is artistic director at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton. She said Watts kept the tempo to her life.
Chris Levey said Watts always saw himself as a jazz drummer.
“My dad was one of his idols because he considers himself more of a jazz drummer than a rock drummer. Everyone always refers to him as an English gentleman. Always well dressed, in a suit. He has no cell phone. He hasn’t driven for decades. He has a zillion cars. He has no computer,” said Chris.
With his fondness for suits and chill demeanor, Watts was a personality contrast to the Stones’ frontmen Jagger and Richards — poster kids for the rock and roll lifestyle.
“My dad gave Charlie a drum because Charlie has this huge drum museum. He gave him one of his favorite snare drums,” said Levey. “He certainly was an anchor for that group and was an anchor for the soundtrack of us all growing up. He was an example of how drummers should be steady and not try to be the center of attention.
