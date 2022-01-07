Tim McNamara recently joined the Discovery Center at Water’s Edge Board of Directors after having served in an advisory capacity since 2015. He also chairs the Discovery Center’s Facilities Committee, where he and his colleagues share primary responsibility to develop its near and long-term home.
The Board of Directors is tasked with advancing a multi-year plan to build a world-class science center in northeastern Maryland which will serve as a visitor’s center, meeting and workspace, artifact storage area and exhibit area. Students of all ages will have the opportunity to explore, experience, invent, create, and play with technology, leading them to a greater understanding of the scientific principles at play and the history of that technology.
Prior to his retirement as a Department of the Army Civilian, McNamara made a career of supporting organizations engaged in innovative science and technology at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). As Deputy to the Garrison Commander and a Principal Advisor to the Deputy Joint PEO for Chemical & Biological Defense, McNamara’s talents not only touched every organization at APG but also reached beyond the Proving Ground gates in collaboration with numerous community partners. McNamara stated “My career experiences reinforce the reality of scientific and technological opportunities that exist within our community. I share a vision with other Discovery Center supporters that, by bringing the rich history and understanding of STEM in our region, we can inspire learners of all ages.”
McNamara is a graduate of Towson State University, the Army Management Staff College, and the Senior Executive Fellows Program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He earned numerous awards, including the Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Award and Superior Civilian Service Award. In 2021, Tim was honored to receive Northeastern Maryland Technology Council’s Visionary Award for Leader.
Tim McNamara joins Board members President Charles J. Nietubicz (Energetics Technology Center, Inc.), Vice President Dr. Robert Lieb, (Senior Science Society), Treasurer Jeffrey Hacala (Consultant), Warline Bryant (BHL Group), Quynh Budzynski (Blind Industries and Services of Maryland), Robert Kavetsky (Energetics Technology Center, Inc), and Angela Sheldon (TribalCo).
Plans for a 35,000-square-foot facility is targeted to open by 2026. Phase One will be a 3,500 square foot “Preview” Center at the Water’s Edge complex in Belcamp, MD. Phase 2 will result in the opening of a permanent Discovery Center in 2024 with 10,000 square feet of exhibit space, serving over 55,000 visitors each year, and costing approximately $4.5 million. Phase three will expand the center to 35,000 square feet serving 100,000 visitors each year.
For more information about the APG Discovery Center, visit www.apgdiscovery.com, or send a note to info@apgdiscovery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.