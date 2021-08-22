The TCPS Superintendent does not have the authority to deny un-masked students access to educational facilities, while simultaneously permitting masked students access to those same facilities. Parents who choose to have their children un-masked may escort their children to school on opening day and demand entry, which is their civil right under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment regarding equal access to education.
The Superintendent’s letter dated August 17, 2021 clearly contradicts TCPS BOE policy. The Superintendent does not have the authority to usurp BOE policy. Although the Superintendent’s letter references recent guidance from the MSDE and MDH, MSDE and MDH do not mandate masks for students. Will parents follow BOE Policy or will they submit their children to a lesser and unlawful directive from the Superintendent?
Anything worn on a student’s head is addressed in BOE policy 10.15 Student Dress. “The Board of Education believes that student dress…should not be disruptive to the educational process.” BOE Policy 10.15-AR continues that “Hats, … or other head coverings (bandanas, wraps, etc.) …must be removed upon entering the school building… Headwear is permitted only for health, safety, or religious reasons and must be approved by the school administrator.” [emphasis added]
There is no question that masks are “disruptive” to the educational process. Amongst many concerns, studies indicate that excess carbon dioxide accumulates within the mask and ultimately in the body of children resulting in hypercapnia. Even mild hypercapnia causes headache, sluggishness and sleepiness, which drastically reduce a student’s ability to learn. More serious symptoms can occur.
Importantly BOE Policy 10.15-AR allows headwear (including masks which are worn around the head, covering the mouth and nose) to be worn only with the request and “approval” of the “school administrator”. Parents, if they so choose, may request for their children to be masked. Other parents may simply send their children to school un-masked per TCPS policy!
The MD State of Emergency has expired. The Superintendent has limited authorities granted by the BOE, and these do NOT include mandating any headwear, including masks, for students. Unless BOE policy is lawfully amended before school starts, parents may bring their un-masked children to school and DEMAND ENTRY.
Related notes.
• If the Superintendent knowingly defies TCPS policies and takes it upon herself to require students to wear masks while ignoring evidence that masking can be detrimental to students, TCPS may be found legally responsible if any student is harmed due to wearing a mask. If there is a lawsuit, there will be no hiding behind the CDC, MSDE, or MDH since these entities offered only guidance and they are not legally responsible. The Superintendent appears to be making the final call on masks, but it is TCPS and Talbot taxpayers who will be held liable if someone is harmed due to wearing a mask. Unlike state-mandated vaccinations, TCPS has no legal role in requiring students to mask. By assuming this role, TCPS assumes the liability. Does TCPS’s liability insurance cover the Superintendent’s order for masking (a medical prophylactic)? If yes, what are the limits of liability? When students pass-out (or worse) due to masking and go to the emergency room, to whom should parents send the bill?
• Furthermore, if TCPS physically prevents un-masked students from entering schools, TCPS and each of the BOE members are subject to federal litigation. The BOE Handbook warns, “The Supreme Court has found school Board members [personally] liable for actions that violate civil liberties…”. What are TCPS’s insurance limits for these matters? Are individual BOE members privately insuring themselves should these matters be brought to court?
Clive Ewing lives in Easton.
