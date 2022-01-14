1Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor is 79. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 73. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 70. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 59. Actor Mark Addy is 58. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 58. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 58.
2The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels will begin its annual winter speaker series on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and continue on select Wednesdays through March 16. Some sessions will be presented virtually, while others will be held in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium. Advance registration is required; virtual and in-person ticket packages are available. For generations, enterprising businesspeople have found opportunity and inspiration on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. (Page A3)
3A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele. (Page A7)
