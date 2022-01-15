Today's Birthdays: Author William Kennedy is 94. Author-editor Norman Podhoretz is 92. Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 88. Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 87. Singer Barbara Lynn is 80. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 79. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner (The Marvelettes) is 78. Country singer Jim Stafford is 78. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 75. Movie director John Carpenter is 74. Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 72. R&B singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 63.
On behalf of APG Media of Chesapeake, Regional President Jim Normandin is proud to announce Jonathan Carter as the executive editor of The Star Democrat and Mid-Shore publications, as well as Eli Wohlenhaus as the executive editor of digital content for all of APG Chesapeake. “I couldn’t be more excited about the direction and energy they will bring to our company,” Normandin said. “Particularly in this continuously evolving landscape, we are simply delighted to have them both.” (Page A2)
Ofc. Jacob Gerczak of the Maryland Natural Resources Police is gaining a stellar reputation for being at the right place at the right time — and for taking swift action to save the lives of those at risk. Gerczak, a five-year NRP veteran, prevented a woman from jumping off the Chesapeake City Bridge in late December, marking the second time in two months that that law enforcement officer stopped a suicide attempt in Cecil County, the agency reported Jan. 12. (Page A3)
