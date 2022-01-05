1Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 84. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange (lanj) is 74. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69. Actor Clancy Brown is 63. Singer Iris Dement is 61. Actor Suzy Amis is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones is 57. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan is 55.
2Gov. Larry Hogan has announced three appointments that will go into effect Jan. 11. Former Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill has been named secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, succeeding Secretary Kelly Schulz. Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director James F. Ports Jr. has been named secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, succeeding Secretary Greg Slater. (Page A2)
3The students at Galena Elementary School not only felt the joy of receiving a new book in December, they had the added bonus of getting to meet the dynamic duo behind it. While the husband-and-wife team of Matthew Swanson, author, and Robbi Behr, illustrator, may currently be described as “Chestertown-based,” they will soon be taking their books, along with their whole family, on the road, according to a news release. (Page A7)
(0) comments
