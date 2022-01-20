Today's Birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 82. Singer Eric Stewart is 77. Movie director David Lynch is 76. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 75. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 74. Actor Daniel Benzali is 72. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 70. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 70. Comedian Bill Maher (MAR) is 66. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64. Actor James Denton is 59.
Maryland's U.S. senators have introduced legislation to remove the name of a segregationist former lawmaker from a prominent Washington-area traffic circle. Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin said in a statement Tuesday that they are seeking to take Francis G. Newlands' name off of a fountain and plaque at Chevy Chase Circle, which is on the border of Washington's Chevy Chase neighborhood and Chevy Chase, Maryland. (Page A2)
Catherine Weishaar was recently promoted to the position of regional director of pharmacy at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Weishaar holds a doctor of pharmacy and has served as interim director since August 2021. An Eastern Shore native and longtime member of the UM SRH pharmacy team, Weishaar has served as vaccine and therapeutics leader for the hospital system’s COVID-19 Incident Command Structure. (Page A9)
