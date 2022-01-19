1Today’s Birthdays: Actor Tippi Hedren is 92. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 91. Movie director Richard Lester is 90. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 80. Actor Shelley Fabares (fab-RAY’) is 78. Country singer Dolly Parton is 76. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 75. TV chef Paula Deen is 75. Rock singer Martha Davis is 71. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 70. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 69. Actor Katey Sagal is 68. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 67. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 67.
2The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Steve Connelly has been named deputy secretary of agriculture effective Jan. 18. Connelly replaces Julie Oberg, who has moved onto a new position with Calvert County Economic Development. “Steve Connelly has decades of experience working to advance Maryland agriculture, and I am very happy to announce his appointment as deputy secretary,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. (Page A3)
3Caden Crook, a sophomore at Kent Island High, is the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Visual Arts Teen of the Week. It is also worth noting that creativity and student achievement often coincide. In Caden’s case, he is also a straight A honors / advanced placement student, and his work ethic transcends across all curricula. This speaks volumes as to the importance of the arts within a well-rounded educational experience. (Page A8)
