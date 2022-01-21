Today’s Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 82. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 75. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 75. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 72. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 71. Actor-director Robby Benson is 66. Actor Geena Davis is 66. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 61.
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday in Cambridge. A patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment on the afternoon of Jan. 18 after he was reportedly stabbed in the arm in an incident on the 600 block of Pine Street. Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said investigators obtained video that showed the stabbing. (Page A2)
Oasis Church in Easton recently donated 29 kits to the Talbot County Department of Social Services to provide the necessary resources for children of all ages and gender who transition to foster care. Rolling luggage was donated for middle school and high school youth and duffle bags were donated for elementary youth – all filled with age-related personal hygiene, comfort and fun items such as toys, stuffed animals, coloring books and journals. (Page A3)
