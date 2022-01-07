1Today’s Birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 76. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73. Actor Erin Gray is 72. Actor Sammo Hung is 70. Actor Jodi Long is 68. Actor David Caruso is 66. Talk show host Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 63. Actor David Mar7ciano is 62. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 61. Actor Hallie Todd is 60. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 59. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58.
2Unattended cooking in a steamer pot is the preliminary cause of a Jan. 1, fire at 3600 Goose Creek Road in East New Market. According to a report from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the occupant David W. Nickerson reported the fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. where the fire ignited the exterior of a detached building. The pole building sustained approximately $20,000 in damage and an additional $10,000 in loss of contents. (Page A2)
3The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that it has been awarded more than $30,000 in grant funds from the Rural Maryland Council to support its Shipwright Apprentice Program. The Maritime Museum has been operating its Shipwright Apprentice Program for more than 20 years, graduating more than 50 apprentices. (Page A3)
