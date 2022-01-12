1Today’s Birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 87. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 83. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74. Movie director Wayne Wang is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 71. Writer Walter Mosley is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 68. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 65. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 64. Actor Oliver Platt is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 62. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 58.
2Governor John Carney on Monday signed a revision to the State of Emergency declaration, requiring Delawareans to wear masks in indoor public settings, including convenience stores, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, malls and casinos. The mask requirement took effect 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Also on Monday, Carney announced plans to extend the school and child care facilities mask requirements, and deployed additional members of the Delaware National Guard to assist with non-clinical operations inside Delaware hospitals. (Page A2)
3More than 15 employees with Earth Data Inc. in Centreville recently supported the Oyster Recovery Partnership’s Marylanders Grow Oyster program, building more than 70 oyster cages. MGO engages more than 2,000 volunteers throughout 36 tributaries in the Chesapeake Bay to nurture young oysters during their most vulnerable first year of life. After the year of growth, the oysters are collected and planted on sanctuaries where they will filter water and provide habitat for crabs, rockfish, and other marine life. (Page A3)
