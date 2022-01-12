Today's Birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92. TV personality Nick Clooney is 88. Comedian Charlie Brill is 84. Actor Billy Gray is 84. Actor Richard Moll is 79. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 68. R&B musician Fred White is 67. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 63. Actor Kevin Anderson is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61. Rock singer Graham "Suggs" McPherson (Madness) is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 55. Actor Traci Bingham is 54. Actor Keith Coogan is 52.
The Maryland Center for History and Culture is pleased to announce the establishment of a new fellowship program focused on scholarly research of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship expands genealogical and historical knowledge of the Eastern Shore’s communities before World War II. MCHC currently is accepting applications through March 1, 2022. The new fellowship program was created in honor of the late Ashby Morton Larmore by his daughter, Catherine Larmore, as a tribute to her father’s dedication to continual learning through primary source study. (Page A5)
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has partnered with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard to open a free COVID-19 testing site. “We know during this holiday season and into the New Year, our community is looking for COVID-19 testing,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “We are proud to be partnering with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard to offer this location to our community.” (Page A9)
