EASTON — There is a new restaurant in Easton on 16 N Washington Street. Tiger Lily has the puckish charm that echoes Tiki bars of yore but with fresh ingredients and potent cocktails. Everything is made fresh that day and there is a highly curated beer selection. Tropical vibes are abound, like umbrella drinks and slow-roasted pork at this 150-seat venue. Foo Fighters echoes off of the mildly industrial restaurant that has 20-foot ceilings.
The food has sophisticated ingredients like branzino cooked bone-in and burrata drizzled in olive oil, but the approach is all about the casual vibe including their super fresh tacos. From brisket to vegan, most diners can come in and find something to delight in.
The tacos present Asian fusion influences and Latin American flavor notes, like chimichurri, coming out of this kitchen. From Japanese tenkasu to Korean gochujang there is a playful palette that is rarified without being stuffy. They even employed a local corn tortilla maker to bring a fresh batch every morning. The tortillas arrive at Tiger Lily still warm to the touch.
Tyler Heim is the executive chef. He has done stints at some of the areas finest kitchens. He made ice cream at Blue Point and was cooking at Bas Rouge. They have 32 employees at Tiger Lily.
Heim said, “I would say fusion is the best word. With a lot of southeast Asian influences and Latin American influence. We just love to make good food and drinks.”
“Tyler and I prefer spirit-forward cocktails with a little more complexity. It is a fresh fruit program, just like our kitchen. Fresh is our promise. The classic tiki cocktail is a tiger lily from southeast Asia,” said Austin Smale, general manager.
If rum is a sacrament at Tiger Lily then beer is the liturgy. They have plantation rum, Jamaican rum and locally made Lyon rum. One of the weird beers is a milkshake IPA which has an alcohol content of 7% to 12%.
“Just like in the kitchen, everything has a purpose,” Smale said. “We are picking a specific type of rum for a specific type of cocktail. We will taste 10 different types of rum for one cocktail.”
Live music goes perfectly with Tiger Lily’s mission. The official kickoff for the patio is St. Patrick’s Day, but any warm day they will open it up.
“Going outside and being easy going is the idea,” Heim said.
Tyler jumped in, adding, “It is sophistication without pretension.”
Laughing, Heim said there will be no “chefsual harrasment.” You can come in sweat pants or a suit. You can order a $60 Creekstone steak or a fish taco. Although Heim came up with the name, they consider the project 50/50. Smale came from Limoncello in St. Michaels and is considered the rough edges sandpaper detail guy.
“Every day we have a features menu. If we find an ingredient that is tip top- like if the salmon is beautiful at Captain’s Ketch or Fells Point has got great steaks, then we will run a steak, fish and generally some kind of vegan option,” Helm said.
“At the tienda La Selecta, she comes out with bags of warm tortillas. They’re gorgeous. You could hear angel’s singing. They’re pliable. We have a friend who speaks Spanish, who goes in there. They have a giant tortilla machine that is just pumping them out.”
He said his signature dish and top seller is a vegan rice paper, vegetables, home made hoisin sauce made with peanut butter and lime. They are all made to order.
They are planning a busy music schedule with full bands playing outside on a Saturday night and Thursdays and Fridays booked with singer, songwriters with an acoustic.
A group of chefs with close-cropped hair and lots of skin art came in together to hunker down at the bar and watch the soccer match. It was a perfect hang out moment among friends with beer and live sports. They are all fellow chefs from other downtown restaurants.
“This is the heart of Easton and we love everything that is going on down there, but there is a whole demographic that needs to eat for less than $20 and be able to hang out. They are not a lot of places to just lounge in a great environment,” Heim said.
For dinnertime they highly recommend reservations.
