The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at Tennessee. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Saturday.

No. 2 Cincinnati (10-0) beat South Florida 45-28, Friday. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

No. 3 Alabama (9-1) beat New Mexico St. 59-3. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-1) lost to No. 18 Baylor 27-14. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday.

No. 5 Oregon (8-1) vs. Washington St. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

No. 6 Ohio St. (8-1) vs. Purdue. Next: vs. No. 8 Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (8-1) at Virginia. Next: vs. Georgia Tech.

No. 8 Michigan St. (8-1) vs. Maryland. Next: at No. 6 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 9 Michigan (9-1) beat No. 23 Penn St. 21-17. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.

No. 10 Oklahoma St. (8-1) vs. TCU. Next: at Texas Tech, Saturday.

No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2) at No. 12 Mississippi. Next: vs. Prairie View, Saturday.

No. 12 Mississippi (7-2) vs. No. 11 Texas A&M. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 13 Wake Forest (8-1) vs. No. 21 NC State. Next: at Clemson, Saturday.

No. 14 BYU (8-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia Southern, Saturday.

No. 15 UTSA (9-0) vs. Southern Miss. Next: vs UAB, Saturday.

No. 16 Auburn (6-4) lost to Mississippi St. 43-34. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 17 Houston (9-1) beat Temple 37-8. Next: vs. Memphis, Friday.

No. 18 Baylor (8-2) beat No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14. Next: at Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa (7-2) vs. Minnesota. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

No. 20 Wisconsin (7-3) beat Northwestern 35-7. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 21 NC State (7-2) at No. 13 Wake Forest. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina (8-2) lost to Georgia St. 42-40. Next: vs. Texas St., Saturday.

No. 23 Penn St. (6-4) lost to No. 9 Michigan 21-17. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) at Troy. Next: at Liberty, Saturday.

No. 25 Pittsburgh (8-2) beat North Carolina 30-23, OT, Thursday. Next: vs. Virginia, Saturday.

