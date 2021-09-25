The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday

1.Alabama (3-0) vs. Southern Miss. Next: vs. No. 13 Mississippi, Saturday.

2.Georgia (4-0) beat Vanderbilt 62-0. Next: vs. No. 16 Arkansas, Saturday.

3.Oregon (3-0) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. Arizona, at Stanford, Saturday.

4.Oklahoma (3-0) vs. West Virginia. Next: at No. 25 Kansas St., Saturday.

5.Iowa (4-0) beat Colorado St. 24-14. Next: at Maryland, Friday.

6.Penn State (4-0) beat Villanova 38-17. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

7.Texas A&M (3-1) lost to No. 16 Arkansas 20-10. Next: vs. Mississippi St., Saturday.

8.Cincinnati (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Notre Dame, Saturday.

9.Clemson (2-2)) lost to NC State 27-21, 2OT. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

10.Ohio State (2-1) vs. Akron. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

11.Florida (2-1) vs. Tennessee. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

12.Notre Dame (4-0) beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13. Next: vs. No. 8 Cincinnati, Saturday.

13.Mississippi (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Alabama, Saturday.

14.Iowa State (2-2) lost to Baylor 31-29. Next: vs. Kansas, Saturday.

15.Brigham Young (3-0) vs. South Florida. Next: at Utah St., Saturday.

16.Arkansas (4-0) beat No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10. Next: at No. 2 Georgia, Saturday.

17.Coastal Carolina (4-0) beat UMass 53-3. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday.

18.Wisconsin (1-2) lost to No. 12. Notre Dame 41-13. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Saturday.

19.Michigan (4-0) beat Rutgers 20-13. Next: at No. 18 Wisconsin, Saturday.

20.Michigan State (3-0) vs. Nebraska. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Saturday.

21.North Carolina (2-1) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Duke, Saturday.

22.Fresno State (4-1) did not play. Next: at Hawaii, Saturday.

23.Auburn (3-1) beat Georgia St. 34-24. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

24.UCLA (2-1) at Stanford. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday.

25.Kansas State (3-0) at Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, Saturday.

