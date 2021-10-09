Sorry, an error occurred.
The AP Top 25 Fared
Saturday
No 1. Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M. Next: at Mississippi St., Saturday.
No 2. Georgia (6-0) beat No. 18 Auburn 34-10. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Saturday.
No 3. Iowa (6-0) beat No. 4 Penn St. 23-20. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
No 4. Penn St. (5-1) lost to No. 3 Iowa 23-20. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 23.
No 5. Cincinnati (5-0) beat Temple 52-3, Friday. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday, Oct. 16.
No 6. Oklahoma (5-0) beat No. 21 Texas 55-48. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.
No 7. Ohio St. (5-1) beat Maryland 66-17. Next: at Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 23.
No 8. Oregon (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Friday.
No 9. Michigan (5-0) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23.
No 10. BYU (5-1) lost to Boise St. 26-17. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.
No 11. Michigan St. (6-0) beat Rutgers 31-13. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
No 12. Oklahoma St. (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Texas, Saturday.
No 13. Arkansas (4-2) lost to No. 17 Mississippi 52-51. Next: vs. No. 18 Auburn, Saturday.
No 14. Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday, Oct. 23.
No 15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) beat Arkansas St. 52-20, Thursday. Next: at Appalachian St., Wednesday, Oct. 20
No 16. Kentucky (5-0) vs. LSU. Next: at No. 2 Georgia, Saturday.
No 17. Mississippi (4-1) beat No. 13 Arkansas 52-51. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.
No 18. Auburn (4-2) lost to No. 2 Georgia 34-10. Next: at No. 13 Arkansas, Saturday.
No 19. Wake Forest (6-0) beat Syracuse 40-37, OT. Next: at Army, Saturday, Oct. 23.
No 20. Florida (4-2) beat Vanderbilt 42-0. Next: at LSU, Saturday.
No 21. Texas (4-1) lost to No. 6 Oklahoma 55-48. Next: vs. No 12 Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No 22. Arizona St. (5-1) beat Stanford 28-10, Friday. Next: at Utah, Saturday, Oct. 16.
No 23. NC State (4-1) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 16
No 24. SMU (6-0) beat Navy 31-24. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday, Oct. 21.
No 25. San Diego St. (4-0) vs. New Mexico. Next: at San Jose St., Friday.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
