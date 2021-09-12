BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record.
Guerrero’s drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Jake Lamb also homered during a 10-run third inning for the Blue Jays, who took three of the four in the series.
Gurriel set the franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season and also had a two-run homer in the fifth to drive in seven runs. Danny Jansen had four hits, including three doubles, and four RBIs.
The club record for runs was set in a 24-10 thrashing of the Orioles on June 26, 1978, a game in which John Mayberry hit the Jays’ only two homers and had seven RBIs after coming off the bench.
Toronto had 19 hits and improved to 80-63 after starting the day tied with the Yankees for the second AL wild card behind Boston.
Ryan Mountcastle hit his 28th homer, equaling the Orioles rookie record set by Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982.
Anthony Santander homered for the third time in four games and Austin Wynns had a solo shot in the seventh and finished with three RBIs for Baltimore.
Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz (12-7) allowed five runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
Orioles rookie left-hander Zac Lowther (0-2) was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 6 to take a spot in the rotation. Lowther loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the first. He then hit Hernández for the Blue Jays’ first run. Gurriel followed with the grand slam and Toronto led 5-0.
Guerrero pushed the lead to 6-0 with a solo shot in the second.
The Orioles pulled within 6-3 in the bottom half on a fielder’s choice by Kelvin Gutierrez and a two-run single by Wynns.
The Blue Jays pulled away in the third against Spenser Watkins with a two-run double by Jansen, a single by Breyvic Valera and a solo homer by Lamb.
Hernandez put the game further out of reach with the grand slam.
It was the first time the Blue Jays have hit two grand slams in a game.
Mike Baumann entered and allowed a two-run double to Valera.
TRAINING ROOM
Blue Jays: DH George Springer was held out of the lineup one day after hitting a two-run homer that gave Toronto an 11-10 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Springer missed three games after fouling a ball off his knee in Monday’s 8-0 win over the Yankees.
Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (right knee inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Harvey finished the season 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA over 28 starts. He is a free agent after the season.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.71 ERA) is starting the series opener Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Orioles: LHP Alexander Wells (1-2, 7.15 ERA) will start Tuesday against the New York Yankees.
Nats 6, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Corbin gave Washington’s overworked bullpen a bit of a break, working seven strong innings as the Nationals beat the Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep.
Corbin (8-14) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four with two walks to improve to 3-0 against the Pirates since joining Washington in 2019.
Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Bryse Wilson (2-7) to put the Nationals in front to stay. Luis Garcia and Alex Avila also homered for Washington. Juan Soto doubled and tripled and is hitting .407 (22 of 54) over his last 16 games.
Pittsburgh fell to 0-13 when going for a series sweep and is the only team in Major League Baseball without a sweep with just three weeks left in the regular season.
Wilson fell to 0-4 with the Pirates since being acquired in a trade that sent closer Richard Rodriguez to Atlanta. His numbers since arriving in Pittsburgh were OK if not great — a 4.35 ERA in six starts — but he was undone by the long ball. Wilson had allowed four home runs in 31 innings with the Pirates but gave up three in just 4 1/3 innings against the Nationals.
Wilson appeared to be in good shape entering the top of the fourth and quickly retired the first two batters he faced. Avila, batting seventh, then drilled a long home run to the seats in right field. Adrian Sanchez followed with a double and moved to third on Corbin’s single to left.
Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin came out to talk to Wilson. It didn’t work. Thomas turned on a 91 mph fastball over the heart of the plate and sent high over the 21-foot high Roberto Clemente Wall in right for his fourth home run of the season.
Kevin Newman’s leadoff triple in the third was Pittsburgh’s only extra-base hit. While Newman scored on Bryan Reynolds’ sacrifice fly to put the Pirates up 2-1, Corbin shut the door from there. The 32-year-old, in the midst of a forgettable season, retired the final 13 batters he faced.
Interleague
Brewers 11, Indians 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, his teammates belted five homers and the Brewers beat the Indians.
Lauer, a native of Northeast Ohio, didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth. Lavarnway, the Indians’ backup catcher, lined a 1-2 pitch into center field.
Óscar Mercado followed with a single and Myles Straw’s single scored Lavarnway. Brewers manager Craig Counsell removed Lauer, who received a nice ovation as he walked to the dugout. Brad Boxberger struck out the next two hitters.
Lauer (6-5) allowed one run and three hits while throwing 88 pitches in 5 1/3 innings.
Kolten Wong and Avisaíl García each homered twice. Manny Piña also connected, and the Brewers moved closer to the NL Central title with a three-game sweep.
Lauer attended Midview High School, located about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and pitched at Kent State. He wasn’t scheduled to pitch in the series but was moved up when scheduled starter Brandon Woodruff came down with a stomach flu Saturday.
Lauer walked Harold Ramirez with one out in the second but picked him off first base. He retired the next 11 hitters before giving up his first hit.
Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was busy in the third on drives to the wall on consecutive batters. Bradley got in front of the wall and camped under leadoff hitter Owen Miller’s high fly ball. Bradley followed that with a leaping catch on Lavarnway’s drive that appeared to be headed for the wall.
Wong homered on the fourth pitch of the game from Aaron Civale. García and Piña hit home runs in the third. Wong homered to lead off the eighth and García hit a two-run shot that landed in the left field bleachers and traveled 464 feet.
Civale (10-4) allowed seven runs in three innings. The right-hander made his second start since missing six weeks because of a sprained middle finger on his right hand.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Brewers: 1B Rowdy Tellez (strained right patella) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. He injured his knee running the bases Saturday and underwent an MRI.
Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (strained right shoulder) will throw 40 to 45 pitches on a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Columbus. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has been sidelined since June 13.
UP NEXT
Brewers: Milwaukee opens a three-game series in Detroit on Tuesday after being off Monday. RHP Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.69 ERA) will start the opener.
Indians: Cleveland is off Monday. RHP Triston McKenzie (4-6, 4.44 ERA) and LHP Logan Allen (1-6, 6.86 ERA) are scheduled to start a day-night doubleheader Tuesday in Minnesota.
