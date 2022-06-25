The St. Michaels Museum will host “traditional” Independence Day events on Monday, July 4.
That includes a children’s parade at 10:00 a.m. At 11 a.m. Boy Scout Troop 741 will raise the American flag and lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The museum is located at 201 East Chestnut Street on St. Mary’s Square.
There will also be traditional, patriotic and folk songs performed by the Royal Oak Musicians
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Curator and Talbot County Councilman Pete Lesher will speak on “A New Birth of Freedom”.
St. Michaels Museum will also be open after the program, with free admission. Refreshments will be available from the St. Michaels Fire Department and the Boy Scouts.
