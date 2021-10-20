BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.
National league
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Steve Mullins senior vice president of corporate partnerships, media and events.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released hitting coach Andy Haines.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Nick Boyle return from injured reserve. Signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad. Placed OT Brandon Knight on the did not report list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Hakeen Adeniji return from injured reserve to practice.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the active roster. Designated DL Da’Shawn hand return from injured reserve to practice.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DL Ross Blacklock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. Signed OL Jimmy Morrissey.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated G Quentin Nelson and WR Dezmon Patmon return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad. Signed DT Antwaun Woods.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker and CB Desmond Trufant. Placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Elerson Smith and DB Aaron Robinson return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad. Designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace return from injured reserve to practice.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Baltimore.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart. Designated OL Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison return from injured reserve to practice.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Released K Dustin Hopkins. Signed K Chris Blewitt.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Winston Rose and RB Shaq Cooper.
HOCKEY
NHL
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Glenn Gawdin.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Gabriel Landeskog from suspension.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson from Cleveland (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Acquired LW Nic Petan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired C Alex Belzile.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Jake Mclaughlin to Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Justin Brazeau to Maine (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned C Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron.
SOCCER
USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced St. Croix SC new member of USL League Two.
