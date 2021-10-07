Thursday's Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned 2B Jonathan Arauz, C Connor Wong and CF Jarren Duran to the minor leagues. Reinstated LF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Chris Sale and LF J.D. Martinez.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr, Matt Foster and LHP Dallas Keuchel to the minor leagues. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez, Jake Odorizzi, LHP Blake Taylor and 2B Marwin Gonzalez to the minor leagues.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Chris Mazza and CF Brett Phillips to the minor leagues. Recalled CF Jordan Luplow from Durham (Triple-A East).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Henry Ramos, RHP Brandyn Sittinger and INF/OF Ildemarco Vargas outright to Reno (Triple-A West).
BASKETBALL
NBA
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G A.J. Lawson.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Sekou Doumbouya.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jon Teske.
FOOTBALL
NFL
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nsimba Webster to the practice squad. Released OT Alex Taylor from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Joe Jackson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith. Placed OLB Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Phillip Dorsett to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR D'Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Carlton Davis III on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
NHL
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brett Murray, Jack Quinn, G Aaron Dell and D Jimmy Schuldt to Rochester (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther, Cs Tyler Sikura, Josh Dunne, Tyler Angie, RW Carson Meyer and LW Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived Ds Brian Lashoff and Ryan Murphy. Assigned Ds Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released Fs Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan to Grand Rapids.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Nick Swaney, Dominc Turgeon and Ds Joe Hicketts and Jon Lizotte to Iowa (AHL). Placed G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau on waivers.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Granted G Carey Price Leave of Absence assistance program.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Aarne Talvitie, Fabian Zetterland, Ds Kevin Bahl, Riley Walsh and G Nico Davis to Utica (AHL). Placed F A.J. Greer on waivers.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived G Louis Domingue.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived LW Nathan Walker, D Calle Rosen, G Charlie Lindgren, C Sam Anas and RW Michael Frolik. Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed LW Jonah Gadjovich off waivers.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Sent G Joey Daccord to Charlotte (AHL).
SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Emily van Egmond and G Kaylie Collins through the remainder of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.