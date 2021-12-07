Tuesday’s Transactions
By The Associated Press
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Tavien Feaster. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Cornell Tom to the practice squad. Released DB Chris Williamson and OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OT Bobby Hart. Activated OT Tommy Doyle from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released WR Matt Cole from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. Activated LS Charley Hughlett to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Activated RB Johnny Stanton IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Tristen Hoge from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OT Terence Steele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Blake Jarwin and WR T.J. Vasher from injured reserve. Activated WR Robert Foster from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert from the practice to the active roster. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Released RB Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR J.J. Koski.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Cameron Tom to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach. Signed WR Kevin White to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve. Waived S Jarrod Wilson. Signed K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad. Signed RB Austin Walker.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Kevin Byard from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. Signed LB Milo Eifler.
HOCKEY
NHL
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned F Mike Hardman to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford.
DALLAS STARS — Sent G Ben Bishop to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent Cs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and T.J. Tynan to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Returned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL). Reassigned G Zachary Edmund to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL). Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg. Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Alex Biega, Kristians Rubins, G Petr Mrazek and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL). Sent RW Joey Anderson to Toronto.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled C Carson Focht from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed G Devan Dubnyk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL). Released LW Liam Pecararo.
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Recalled F Trey Bradley from Utah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Acquired D Frank Hora.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired G Sebastien Caron.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Utah D Andrew Nielsen one game for game misconduct in the final five minutes of regulation in a game against Kalamazoo on Dec. 6.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Ben Owen on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Partrick Polino to Providence (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Matt Bradley and removed from roster.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Jack Berry. Claimed F Jake Smith from Kansas City.
READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired LW Louis-Philippe Denis, Ds Victor Beaulac and Gabriel Labbe. Signed F Anthony Deluca to a standard player contract. Recalled G Kevin Poulin.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Kyle pouncy from reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Drew Callin from the commissioner’s exempt list.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West general manager and head of soccer operations and Stephanie Lee assistant general manager.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Amanda Cromwell head coach. Transferred MF Emily van Egmond to Newcastle Jets FC (Liberty A-League) with rights to retain playing rights.
