BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned INF Brooks Lee to minor league camp.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Adrian Hernandez and Casey Lawrence and INF Rainer Nunez to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Jeremiah Estrada and Caleb Kilian to Iowa (IL). Assigned LHPs Bailey Horn and Eric Stout and RHP Nick Neidert to minor league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez and LHP Devin Smeltzer to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OFs Abraham Almonte and Jaylin Davis to minor league camp. Optioned INF Ronny Mauricio and LHP Joey Lucchesi to Syracuse (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned INF Jeremy Rivas to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signe DT Shy Tuttle.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Andrew Billings and TE Robert Tonyan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Akins, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Maurice Hurst.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB C.J. Moore to a two-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Jimmie Ward, DTs Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis to a two-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LB Curtis Bolton, FB Jakob Johnson, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and C Hroiss Grasu.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Malik Reed to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Olisaemeka Udoh.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Nathan Shepherd.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Solomon Thomas.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DB Myles Hartsfield.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Cam Gill and DB Pat O’Connor. Signed DT Greg Gaines.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of K Josh Lambo.
HOCKEY
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Mikael Pyyhtia to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Chase Wheatcroft to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Jake Chiasson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Egor Afanasyev from Milwaukee (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman form Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov and D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Bobby McMann and G Joseph Wall from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Activated D Ethan Bear from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned G Rylan Parenteau to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired LW Mark Rassell. Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Florida (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL) on loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired LW Justin Pearson.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO)/
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jakov Novak from reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired D Bray Crowder from Cincinnati trade.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Logan Lambdin on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Rylan Parenteau and D Scott Allan from reserve. Placed G Ryan Fanti on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed D Lordanthony Grissom on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Demetrios Koumontzis to the active roster. Placed D Nicholas Canade on reserve and F Jais Svanenbergs on injured reserve, effective March 16.
INDY FUEL — Released F Conner Jean and D Trevor Zins from their standard player contract (SPC). Suspended F Jared Thomas.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Mitch Benson to the active roster. Loaned F Tyler Busch to Iowa (AHL)
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Ayden MacDonald and D Dakota Betts off waiver from Cincinnati. Acquired D Kyle Rhodes from Wichita trade. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Mathieu Foget from Orlando trade. Placed F Jordan Timmons on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Andrew Peski from reserve. Placed D Grant Gabriele on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F Jordan Escott from reserve. Placed F Zach O’Brien on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Gueorgui Feduolov from reserve. Placed D Carson Musser on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Cook from Kalamazoo trade. Signed F Solag Bakich to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and placed him on reserve. Activated G Ryan Kenny from reserve. Placed F Yvan Mongo on injured reserve, effective March 12. Loaned G Bailey Brkin to Hershey.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated Fs Jack Jeffers and Jack Jaunich from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Graham and Aaron Aragon on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Robbie Stucker to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Carson Vance from his standard player contract. Acquired F Max Humitz from Kalamazoo trade. Activated D Matt Anderson from injured reserve and D Chase Stewart from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Thomas Farrel from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.