BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Adam Engel to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Herget on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Kyle Gibson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin and RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated RHP Jason Adam for assignment. Placed 3B Matt Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Selected the contract of 3B Patrick Wisdom from Iowa (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated LHP Kyle Freeland from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RF Jake Hager off waivers from New York Mets. Optioned RF Jake Hager and OF Tyrone Taylor to Nashville (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Eric Yardley from 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day IL. PlacedRHP Jordan Yamamoto on the 10-day IL, retroactive tp May 24.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Placed RF Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Signed OF Jorge Bonifacio to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled 1B John Nogowski from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tay Gowan and OLB Victor Dimukeje to four year contracts. Signed TE Ross Travis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Joe Bachie.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth to four-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OLB Elerson Smith. Announced C Weston Richburg is retiring.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Cam Sutton to a contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.
HOCKEY
NHL
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon $3,879.31 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a May 24 game against Florida. Fined Tampa Bay D Ryan McDonagh $5,000 for cross-checking Florida F Mason Marchment during a May 24 game against Florida.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Travis Barron to Utah (ECHL).
