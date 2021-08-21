By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Chris Ellis for tonight’s game.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LF Danny Santana to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Billy Hamilton to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated INF Renato Núñez for assignment. Reinstated OF Derek Hill from the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak to Fort Myers (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brody Koerner to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Seth Brown from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 20.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP David Hess from Durham and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated 1B Mike Ford for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract and assigned him to Round Rock (Triple-A West).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list. Recalled C William Contreras from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (Triple-A East. Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Iowa.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day Il. Recalled RHP Eric Yardley from Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek to Florida Complex League Mets (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Zach Eflin to Reading (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Luq Barcoo from Jacksonville waivers.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Matt Seybert.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed Ps Corey Bojorquez and Johnny Hekker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Tommylee Lewis on the injured reserve list. Waived DB Adonis Alexander, WR Jalen McCleskey and K Brett Maher with an injury settlement. Released LB Quentin Poling. Signed SS Jeff Heath.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Jarren Williams with an injury settlement.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff to national team replacement contracts through the end of the 2021 season.
