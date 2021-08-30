BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Zack Burdi and OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Placed LHP Martin Perez on the COVID-19 list.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Jason Foley to Toledo (Triple-A East).Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo. Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land. Sent LH Chas McCormick to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled 2B Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF/OF Jose Marmolejos from Tacoma (Triple-A WEst) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Matt Wisler to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP J.P. Feyereisen from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Brett Phillips on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Fleming to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Reno (Triple-A West) . Optioned RHP Humbero Mejia to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Traded RHP Jason Parker to New York Yankees as the player to be named later from July 27 trade agreement.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Raimel Tapia from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Renato Nunez on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Calimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from Los Angeles Angels.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned Tres Barrera to Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Rochester.
BASKETBALL
NBA
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Grant Riller to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OLs Shaq Calhoun, Michael Menet. RB Tavien Feaster, WRs KeeSean Johnson, A.J. Richardson, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, LBs Evan Weaver, Bryson Young and P Ryan Winslow. Activated DL Jordan Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. Waived LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Released WRs Devin Gray, Siaosi Mariner and OL Michael Schofield.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury settlement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired DE Darryl Johnson from Buffalo in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired DT B.J. Hill from New York Giants in exchange for C Billy Price.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WRs Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, NT Miles Brown and DB Mike Ford. Waived OTs Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper with an injury designation.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LT Laremy Tunsil from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Tae Davis and CB Cornell Armstrong with injury designations.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quentin Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Sam Tevi on the injured reserve. Placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE Josh Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived CB Corey Straughter.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released LB Darron Lee with an injury settlement.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Davin Bellamy, TE Matt Sokol, DE Jessie Lemonier, WR John Hurst, LB Nate Evans, CB Donte Vaughn, T Darius Harper and DT Willie Yarbary.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DCs Brontae Harris, Donovan Olumba, OLs Jeremiah Kolone, Jordan Meredity, WR Jeremiah Haydel, and DB Troy Warner.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived G Corey Levin, WR Lawrence Cager, LB Aaron Adeoye and CB Lamar Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list and S Rodney McLeod from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived T Chidi Okeke.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Chandon Herring and G Ross Reynolds with an injury. Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR Naaman Roosevelt and K Ali Mourtada.
HOCKEY
NHL
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Dylan Geunther to a three-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Eeli Tolvanen to a three-year contract.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Named Matt Thomas assistant coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Released senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
