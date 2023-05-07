PORT DEPOST — An Elkton man is in custody after he allegedly shot two Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and one Maryland State Police trooper when they responded to a reported burglary in progress near Port Deposit early Sunday morning, according to police.
MSP officials have not released the names of the wounded CCSO deputies and MSP trooper. The wounded trooper was rushed from the scene to University of Maryland's Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he was treated and released, police said. The wounded deputies were rushed from the scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police added.
"Nothing is life-threatening with either deputy, and they are going to be released from the hospital shortly," Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams told the Cecil Whig at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, after spending time with the wounded deputies and their family members at the hospital.
Investigators identified the suspect as Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, of Elkton.
Donnelly is charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangerment, in addition to first-degree burglary, police reported. Investigators filed those criminal charges against Donnelly after consulting with the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office, police noted.
CCSO deputies and an MSP trooper responded to the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit shortly before midnight on Saturday, after a resident in that community reported a "burglary in progress," according to police.
"During the investigation, a suspect was believed to be inside the home. Four sheriff deputies and one trooper responded and entered the residence. The preliminary investigation indicates that two of the deputies and the trooper entered the backyard of the property, when they were hit by shots fired by the suspect. All three were struck," an MSP spokesperson outlined.
At that point, the suspect fled into the nearby woods, police said. Deputies and troopers on the scene did not fire any shots, police added.
Additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene and "set up a perimeter," meaning they surrounded the general area in an effort to contain the fleeing suspect, police reported. The Cecil County Department of Emergency Services sent out a reverse 911 call to alert nearby residents of the police activity, according to police.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barracks and JFK Barracks and to several units, including the Special Tactical Assault Team Element Team, Homicide Unit, K-9, Aviation and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist in the manhunt for the suspect, police said.
CCSO deputies and that agency's Special Response Team also responded along with officers with the Rising Sun Police Department, the Perryville Police Department, the North East Police Department, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources Police, police added.
In addition, MSP crime scene technicians assigned to that agency's Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence, police reported.
"Shortly after 4 a.m. (Sunday), police received a phone call in reference to a suspicious man at a convenience store located in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, approximately three-quarters of a mile from the scene of the shooting. Police were advised he was soliciting customers for a ride," the MSP spokesperson said.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack and the STATE Team went to the convenience store and made contact with that suspect, later identified as Donnelly, police reported.
"The on-scene investigation indicated his involvement in the shooting," the MSP spokesperson said, adding that troopers arrested Donnelly and then transported him to the North East Barrack for processing.
Investigators recovered a shotgun from the scene of the shooting, according to the MSP spokesperson, who further reported investigators are "obtaining a search warrant for the house where the shooting occurred."
Both wounded deputies and the wounded trooper have been placed on administrative leave, police reported.
The investigation is continuing.
