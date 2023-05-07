PORT DEPOST — An Elkton man is in custody after he allegedly shot two Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies and one Maryland State Police trooper when they responded to a reported burglary in progress near Port Deposit early Sunday morning, according to police.

